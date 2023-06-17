Cornerstone, agility and internal staff mobility

Cornerstone introduces the Opportunity Marketplace, which leverages artificial intelligence to improve the agility and internal mobility of staff, fostering company growth and development. Unlike marketplaces and other talent mobility solutions, Opportunity Marketplace leverages AI to integrate crosswise the skills and data related to employees and roles in different solutions dedicated to talent. Like Recruiting, Learning and Performance, which help employees discover new ways to contribute and be part of the company. Thanks to this tool, in fact, it is possible to let people know about projects, assignments, training courses, mentoring opportunities and open positions.

More visibility of skills

By enabling more effective talent mobility, the Opportunity Marketplace addresses some of your most pressing business challenges. In fact, organizations will be able to:

improve the planning of the workforce. Sudden changes in strategic priorities mean that companies respond to dynamic needs and market evolutions in a very short time. The Opportunity Marketplace provides greater visibility into workforce skills, enabling companies to improve those skills. Or to foster employee agility by offering them opportunities or projects that reflect them.

of the workforce. Sudden changes in strategic priorities mean that companies respond to dynamic needs and market evolutions in a very short time. The Opportunity Marketplace provides greater visibility into workforce skills, enabling companies to improve those skills. Or to foster employee agility by offering them opportunities or projects that reflect them. How to improve agility and mobility

Draw from the company’s internal talent pool. It’s not always possible look for of external candidates and finding the right person with the necessary skills can become a challenge. Opportunity Marketplace improves visibility into each employee’s skills, experiences and preferences. Thus enabling companies to allocate open positions and projects and locate the right person within their talent pool.

of external candidates and finding the right person with the necessary skills can become a challenge. Opportunity Marketplace improves visibility into each employee’s skills, experiences and preferences. Thus enabling companies to allocate open positions and projects and locate the right person within their talent pool. Enhance internal mobility. The Opportunity Marketplace allows employees to learn about and access career development opportunities within the company to contribute and be a part of the organization instead of seeking career opportunities elsewhere. Employees can also plan for future career advancements with a tool that enables a seamless guided experience. Thus allowing you to explore meaningful coaching, mentoring and training opportunities.

An agile and flexible workplace

Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone

There is a lot of buzz in talent management and this trend doesn’t look set to slow down. For a business to be truly successful, it is now essential that it seek out new strategies and emerging technologies that foster an agile and flexible workplace. Career paths are changing, employees crave flexibility, and organizations, just like people, are ever-changing research of opportunities to grow and reinvent yourself. Cornerstone’s Opportunity Marketplace goes beyond the one-dimensional bulletin boards and current talent marketplaces. It is a holistic solution that companies can adopt to create engaging training, development and performance improvement paths for their employees. The Opportunity Marketplace fosters engagement and empowerment in terms of workforce growth and fosters the longevity and success of organizations.

What does it offer to customers

A fully connected ecosystem, seamlessly integrated with Edcast by Cornerstone’s Learning Experience Platform (LXP). Combining the two products enables organizations to provide employees with comprehensive learning opportunities that fuel their specific development and career paths.

A unified user experience. Employees have a unique, seamless, and holistic experience that not only enables them to engage with training content, but also provides visibility into career growth opportunities. Accessible from EdCast by Cornerstone LXP, the Opportunity Marketplace is easy to find and adapts to each user.

Improve the agility and internal mobility of staff

AI-powered talent intelligence. Based on Cornerstone’s Talent Experience Platform, the Opportunity Marketplace leverages an advanced technological system that employs a sophisticated AI solution. It collects and analyzes data about employees, skills and roles across the company to help HR managers manage their talent pools. In addition to view skills, reduce the skill gap, associate skills with performance, match supply and demand and improve the selection and management of training content. For employees, this solution leverages artificial intelligence to provide transparent and personalized career opportunities. Can recommend growth and success paths, as well as new training content and possible mentors within the company.