【APPLEFANS Apple fan report】I believe that many people have felt overwhelmed by the transfer of LINE data when changing to a new phone. In many cases, they only need to move or back up LINE alone, but the built-in cloud backup function is often due to insufficient space. Unable to backup due to unstable connection or unknown reason, backup failure also causes record transfer failure. Moreover, LINE has not officially launched a method to transfer iPhone to Android or Android to iPhone across systems (currently, cross-platform transfers can only retain chat records within a maximum of 14 days), so is it possible to only change mobile phone systems or LINE chat records every time? Choose one?

Many repair stations in the market provide same-system/cross-system LINE data transfer services, but there is a risk of privacy leakage, so it is recommended to rely on yourself for the most peace of mind! And it’s not as difficult as imagined, as long as you have a Mac/PC and a third-party tool iMyFone iTransor for LINE, you can easily solve the problem of backup/transfer LINE. After all, the hard disk space is usually large enough, and the transmission of data through physical transmission lines is relatively stable and safe. However, iTransor for LINE, a LINE backup and transfer tool, can not only back up iOS/Android LINE data for free, but also completely transfer LINE chat records across systems. Steps It is not too cumbersome, and it can be said to perfectly solve all the problems of LINE backup migration.

As for what to do? What details should be paid attention to? And the Christmas series? Please continue to read the actual measurement results and teaching sharing of this article.

iTransor for LINE simply solves the problems of LINE chat history backup, phone replacement, and cross-system transfer

The LINE backup and transfer tool iMyFone iTransor for LINE can back up all LINE chat records to the computer with one click, completely protect important LINE data, and can also backup LINE from the computer to the mobile phone, including iPhone transfer, Android device transfer, and Cross-system LINE Android to iOS or iOS to Android is no problem.

The user interface is simple and easy to understand, and it also has a complete traditional Chinese language. Each step has detailed graphic and text auxiliary instructions. As long as you follow the process step by step, you can easily complete the backup and transfer of LINE. If you are a heavy user of LINE, having a set of this kind of software can really help save a lot of trouble and time, and the most important thing is to avoid the crisis of LINE data disappearing.

The key functions of iTransor for LINE are as follows:

LINE chat history Android to iPhone cross-system complete moving tutorial

Can LINE data really be transferred from Android phone to iPhone? This time we tested the Mac version of iTransor for LINE, and then prepared a source Android phone and transmission cable, a target iPhone and transmission cable, and we can start!

Advance preparation

On Android phones, first enable “USB Debugging”. The way to enable it is to enter[Settings]>[About Phone]then click 7 times on[Version Number]and then go back to[Settings]>[System]>[Developer Options]>[Enable “USB Debugging”]to connect the Android phone to the computer smoothly.

※ Access to developer options may vary due to different brand models and software versions, please check by yourself.

Install and open[iTransor for LINE]on the computer.

• Click me to download iTransor for Line

Connect the source Android phone and the target iPhone to the same computer at the same time with the transmission line. Select “Trust this computer” on the target iPhone, and install LINE but do not log in to the account.

Step 1.

Enter the transfer function at the top of the left menu on the main screen, confirm that the original Android phone (should be on the left) and the target iPhone (should be on the right) are successfully connected to the computer, and then press[Start].

Step 2.

Follow the instructions on the original Android phone to back up LINE chat history to Google Drive. The backup method is to enter[LINE]➤[Settings]➤[Chat]➤[Backup and restore chat history]➤[Backup to Google Drive].

If, like Weili, you encounter repeated errors when backing up Google Drive, you can first disconnect the Android phone from the computer, and then start the cloud backup. After the backup is complete, reconnect to the computer.

If there is no problem, click[Finish]to proceed to the next step.

Step 3.

Then iTransor for LINE will automatically install the old version of LINE and the “iTransorAssistant” application on the Android phone.

After the installation is complete, the “Full Backup” page will be displayed on the Android phone, select[Backup My Data].

Then also[Allow “iTransorAssistant” to read storage space]on the Android phone, and then go back to the computer and click[Finish].

Step 4.

After waiting for the prompt on the main screen, log in the same LINE account on the target iPhone.

During the process, the iPhone will restart, and then open LINE on the iPhone, and when prompted to restore chat history, please select[Skip restore chat history].

Finally, you will see the congratulations screen for the successful data transfer, and you can also see the chat history of LINE on the iPhone, all of which have been successfully transferred!

Still want to watch the actual operation video? Where can I refer to the official introduction video:

