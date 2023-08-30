Crouching Dragon: Skyfall DLC Expands with ‘Domination of Koto’ Release Date Announced

Taiwanese video game company Koei Tecmo has made an exciting announcement today regarding its popular action RPG, “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.” The company revealed that the game’s second DLC, titled “Domination of Koto,” is set to launch on September 27. Along with this announcement, Koei Tecmo also unveiled the main visual map for the upcoming DLC.

The new DLC, “Domination of Koto,” will introduce a fresh scenario called “Conquer Koto.” Players can expect to experience new levels, generals, types of weapons, enemies, and new modes in the late game. Additionally, the DLC will bring balance changes to the game, including free updates.

Moreover, Koei Tecmo shared a summary of the “Crouching Dragon: Skyfall DLC.” The first DLC, “Chasing the Central Plains,” has already been added to the game. Alongside the upcoming “Domination of Koto,” the third DLC titled “Jingzhou Fengyun” is scheduled for release in December. These DLCs will introduce new scripts, levels, generals, monsters, weapon types, equipment, difficulty levels, and more.

For those interested in purchasing the DLCs, Koei Tecmo offers two options. Players can either buy the season ticket for NT$890 or make individual purchases for NT$390. Furthermore, those who opt for the season pass will receive a bonus in the form of the Azure Dragon Battle Armor Set.

“Crouching Dragon: Heaven Has Fallen” is available on multiple platforms, including PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, and the Microsoft Store. The second DLC, “Domination of Jiangdong,” is set to launch on September 27.

Fans of “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” are eagerly awaiting the release of the “Domination of Koto” DLC, which promises to bring an abundance of new content and exciting gameplay opportunities. With its expanding universe and engaging gameplay mechanics, the game continues to captivate players around the world.