Interview with the producer of “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake”, revealing that it may continue to be remade in the future | 4Gamers

Developed by Koei Tecmo’s GUST, “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” will be released next month. Alchemy Workshop Remake” information. We also interviewed the producer and asked him to talk about his thoughts on this remake.

In terms of new information, this work will add communication events with the characters on the stage, including new plots that have not been described in the original work. In addition, this time the game also has a camera mode, as well as 6 mini-games that have been reproduced for current models. When the game is launched, there will be free DLC, including the decoration “25 glasses”, and the BGM packs of the “Alchemy Workshop” series.

Regarding “Atelier Mary Remake”, we have tried the game before, and interested players can refer to this trial report. The following is the content of our interview with producer Junzo Hosoi.

Q: When did GUST start to want to remake “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop”? Why would you want to remake? About how long did it take?

A: The idea started in 2021, and the development period was about one year. Taking the “Secret” series and other works as an opportunity, many players have become interested in the “Alchemy Workshop” series in recent years. In order to let players who are not familiar with “Atelier Mary” understand the origin of this series, as one of the important works for the 25th anniversary of the series, we chose “Atelier Mary” for remake.

Q: After playing it, I feel that although there is still a gap with the current Alchemy Workshop, it is already a relatively modern game. When the production team thinks about the remake, what elements are used as the main axis of the remake?

A: The development team’s most important thing in this work is that players who are new to “Atelier Mary” can play happily, and at the same time, players who have played the original works can also be satisfied. So we are committed to remaking it into a modern style without affecting the atmosphere and game experience of the year.

For example, we have adjusted the combat, blending, and collection systems that players will come into contact with frequently to improve the comfort of the game. At the same time, parts related to the world view, such as character appearance, plot and BGM, are remade into a form that is easy for today’s players to accept while maintaining the atmosphere of the year.

Q: You can see that this time the Q version of the characters has been used to build a town and map that can move freely. How did the production team decide which elements to add to REMAKE? Are there any elements that have been thought about but discarded?

A: We feel that it is necessary to add teaching instructions and playability when remaking a work, so we conducted a survey on the recent “Alchemy Workshop” works, RPGs, and remakes of other companies. There are also many elements that have not been adopted.

Q: Is it possible to add some functions through updates after the launch? For example, Fairy Production cannot set a specific amount, etc.

A: Additional updates are not considered. We wanted the remake to be a complete work, and only provided minimal DLC for that.

Q: Is there the number of additional endings this time or the content of the original endings?

A: This work does not add a game ending. The original game has multiple endings, please be sure to play multiple weeks to get all the endings.

Q: I believe there are some players who have only come into contact with later works (such as the incredible series and the secret series). For this remake, what message will the production team want to convey to these new players?

A: “Mary” is a game from 26 years ago. It is quite different from the recent works of “Atelier Alchemy”, but some elements have been passed down to this day. You can play “Mary” from a modern perspective, and experience the changes and changes in the “Alchemy Workshop” series.

Q: Can we expect other early Atelier titles to be reworked as well? How, if any, would the production team want to remake it?

A: It is possible. One of our goals is to see Atelier works lined up in the shop from the beginning of “Marie”. The “Alchemy Workshop” series is the work of the GUST brand passed down from generation to generation, and it is also the crystallization of the efforts of the GUST developers.

Although it is impossible to say for sure at the moment, the GUST brand will do its best to provide you with game quality and supreme game experience that meet the modern vision on the basis of inheriting what has been accumulated so far.

The traditional Chinese version of “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” is expected to be released on July 13 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. In addition to the regular version, the official version and the collector’s version will also be released.