In this article we will deal with the pathology of osteoporosis and the prevention of this pathology.

Introduction to the prevention of osteoporosis

The bone they are often thought of as hard, immutable structures that support our bodies. However, they really are living tissue which are continuously remodeled over the years. This process of bone resorption and production is essential to maintain a balance that allows the skeleton to perform its function of support and protection.

However, with advancing age, this mechanism can get jammed, leading to an increase in the amount of bone reabsorbed and, consequently, to bone fragility. This condition, known as osteoporosisaffects approx 5 million people in Italy, of which the80% are post-menopausal women.

L’International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) recently drafted a consensus document which stresses the importance of carrying out one osteoporosis screening in postmenopausal women. Identifying people at high risk for fragility fractures could be a key step in preventing the onset of this condition. It would also lead to significant savings for both patients and society as a whole.

Figure 1 – Prevention of osteoporosis is essential. In this image a normal bone and a bone affected by this pathology

Risks related to fragility fractures

The fracture of bones such as the femurl’anca of the vertebrae it can have serious consequences on a person’s health and autonomy. According to the data of Ministry of Healthbetween 15% and the 25% of people who break their femur die within a year of breaking. Instead an additional 20% forever loses the ability to walk. Only the 30-40% of people return to similar health conditions as before the accident. Such fractures not only cause discomfort and suffering to the affected individuals but also represent a heavy economic burden for the health system.

According to experts, an assessment quick and simple of the risk of bone fragility by the family doctor could be one approach cheap and effective to identify people at high risk. Maria Luisa Brandi, president of the Firmo Foundation for Research on Bone Diseases, underlines that in recent years there has been greater attention towards patients who have already fractured. It is essential not to neglect the primary prevention of fragility fractures. Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a significant red flag, and therefore needs to be identified. The IOF is working to ensure that the “Frax”the questionnaire to assess the risk of fragility fractures, is adopted globally by health systems.

Peak bone mass and the importance of preventing osteoporosis from a young age

To prevent fragility fractures, it’s essential to start thinking about bone health in childhood. Indeed, the peak bone massor the time when bones reach their maximum density and strength, occurs around twenty years at the end of adolescence. To ensure bone strength over the years, it is essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle and follow a healthy lifestyle balanced diet and complete from birth.

The key factors for bone health

In order to maintain strong and healthy bones, the following factors are essential:

Physical exercise: Regular, focused exercise can help strengthen bones. Activities such as walking, jogging, lifting weights, or playing sports such as soccer or tennis can help build and maintain healthy bone mass. Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a crucial role incalcium absorption by the bones. 80% of the vitamin D needed is produced by the skin when it is exposed to the sun, while the remaining 20% ​​can be obtained through the diet. It’s important to spend time outdoors and consume foods rich in vitamin D, such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, tree nuts, and fortified foods. Soccer: football is one of basic nutrients for bone health. It is necessary to ensure adequate calcium intake through a varied and balanced diet. Foods such as dairy products, broccoli, kale, almonds and sesame seeds are excellent sources of calcium.

The figure of the “bone doctor” and the need for proper management

After i 65 years oldIt’s just as important to pay attention to your diet, exercise, and vitamin D levels in order to prevent fractures and maintain bone health. However, those who are at risk of osteoporosis or who have already had a fragility fracture may need specialized care provided by the so-called “bone doctor”.

The Italian Society of Orthopedics, Medicine and Rare Skeletal Diseases (OrtoMed) has set up this professional figure to deal comprehensively with the problem of osteoporosis. Maria Luisa Brandi, executive director of OrtoMed, says it is necessary to provide adequate training to medical specialists and healthcare professionals to effectively address the problem of fragility fractures.

Currently, more than 70% of people over the age of 50 with a fragility fracture do not receive the appropriate treatment to reduce the risk of new fractures, even though there are treatments available. The figure of “bone doctor” it is therefore essential to facilitate prevention initiatives, especially for people at high risk of fragility fractures, and to ensure correct management of diagnostic, therapeutic and care pathways. This could help reduce fragility fractures, improve quality of life for older adults and reduce costs for both individuals and communities.

Conclusion on the prevention of osteoporosis

In conclusion, osteoporosis is a serious condition that can have serious consequences on people’s health and independence. Primary prevention and early identification of high-risk individuals are key to reducing the incidence of fragility fractures. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, adequate vitamin D intake, and a balanced diet rich in calcium, can help maintain strong bones and prevent the onset of osteoporosis. Furthermore, the institution of the “bone doctor” can provide specialized and targeted management for people at risk, improving the quality of life and reducing costs at the individual and societal levels.

Sources: