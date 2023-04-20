Home » Cube Heroes Against Pigs Minecraft Legends – PCM
Cube Heroes Against Pigs Minecraft Legends – PCM

Minecraft Legends

The sandbox game “Minecraft” launched a derivative work “Minecraft Legends”, which combines real-time strategy gameplay and retains certain elements of collection and construction. It feels different, and the game supports cross-platform connection and is included in Xbox Game Pass on the first day. Call friends to save the world, or PvP.

“Minecraft” was originally a sandbox game. Players can create their own landscape architecture, add various small programming content, and become different gameplays. There are also official derivative works with different themes. For example, the last time “Minecraft Dungeons” is like “Diablo” style Dungeon action RPG, the evaluation is not bad. This time, “Minecraft Legends” is launched, and it uses the theme of summoning from another world. When the player comes to the block world, he finds that he has been invaded by the piglin. The wise man grants the player a command flag, and then unfold Salvation trip.

The original resource collection and construction functions of “Minecraft” are simplified into command-based automatic execution. Players only need to find the terrain of the materials and call out the elves with commands to collect them instead. They don’t need to contribute their own efforts. There are enough materials in the stronghold to set up buildings. Objects such as workshops, arrow towers, etc. In addition to personally taking up weapons to counterattack Pig Brin, players also need various reinforcement units, just like real-time strategy games.

Players need to set up small buildings on the battlefield to produce different units, and then spend resources to summon combat units and defensive buildings, supplemented by shortcut keys to command the army to charge, assemble and move. Moreover, the game world map is quite large, and it is also fun to explore around. Complete the story campaign, and you can also cooperate with friends in the story, PvP or independently updated PvE mode, and the game supports multi-platform connection and the first day is included in Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Friends on Xbox One, PlayStation, Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms can have fun together.

Minecraft Legends

  • Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, Steam and Nintendo Switch
  • Type: Action Strategy


