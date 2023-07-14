Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about the next Electron launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Electron will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Electron:

The next start time window for the Electron is currently on Sunday, July 16th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Electron is the Rocket Lab. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Onenui Station, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, more specifically: Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1B. A total of 35 flights have taken off from here and 7 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 9 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

Here’s what we know about the Baby Come Back mission:

The flight of the Electron is a dedicated flight.

The Baby Come Back mission includes NASA’s Starling Project, which consists of four CubeSats designed to test technology for future swarm missions. Telesat is contributing the LEO 3 demonstration satellite to ensure continuity for customers and ecosystem test providers. In addition, two 3U satellites carrying SpinGlobal GNSS RO payloads will populate their constellation of over 100 multipurpose satellites.

The Electron starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Electron | Baby Come Back at a glance:

RocketElectronFull NameElectronLaunch Service ProviderRocket LabMission NameBaby Come BackMission TypeDedicated FlightLaunch Time07/16/2023Low OrbitStatusReady for LaunchCountryNZLLocationOnenui Station, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand

The last update time for this information is the 13.07.2023at 11:23 p.m.

