Messi revolutionized a supermarket and a restaurant in Miami in a meeting with Diego Torres

Since his arrival in Miami last Tuesday to join his new club, Inter de la Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi it became the main center of attention of the city located in southeast Florida. The magnetism of the Argentine idol was immortalized in the photo that circulated on social networks: 10 caused rage in a supermarket while he filled the little boy with merchandise and took out photos with fans who came to express their affection. During the evening, the world champion went to a pasta shop with his family and had a unexpected meeting with the singer Diego Torres.

Although Messi was looking for a quieter life to ‘get out of focus’, the truth is that the star from Rosario has no respite: every place he steps on is filled with a multitude of fans who naturally ask for photos or autographs.

Messi went shopping in a supermarket in Miami.

This was the case when the Flea went out shopping on Thursday afternoon and was seen in a Lauderdale Publix locationaccording to the photo released by the media Rosario3.

His children were also present. Thiago, Mateo and Cirowho appear to one side in the photos taken in the supermarket, while the world champion drives the little monkey and receives greetings from the fans.

There were also no lack of photos of Antonela Roccuzzowho also took advantage of the afternoon to go shopping, with an informal look.

Pasta night with Diego Torres

On his first night out, Lionel Messi was with his family at ‘Cafe Prima Pasta’a prominent pasta restaurant that is often frequented by celebrities.

However, unlike what happened in the supermarket, The visit of the 10th was not a surprise, since he has known the owner of the premises for yearsthe Argentine entrepreneur Gerardo Cea, with whom he established a solid bond.

Photo: Instagram/@cafeprimapasta

For this reason, the arrival of Messi was practically unavoidable, despite the fact that the diners when they saw him were absolutely marveled at the stellar presence of the Argentine soccer player.

The significant thing was that Messi crossed paths with the singer Diego Torreswho seems to be another of the celebrities who frequents the homemade pasta room.

Lionel Messi and Diego Torres.

“I shared a beautiful night with Leo Messi and his family. Thank you Leo for your magic, for giving Argentines and so many people around the world all your art. I’m left with your humility, your people skills and your simplicity. Happy to see you play with the light blue and white and give us that prize that only a team of players and coaching staff focused on the road could achieve,” said Diego Torres on his Twitter account where he shared a photo with the world champion.

Antonela, Thiago, Ciro, Mateo, their father Jorge Messi and a family friend were also present at the venue located on 71st Street in Miami Beach.

Lio Messi at Cafe Prima Pasta. Photo: Instagram/@cafeprimapasta

The expression of unconditional affection of an Argentine fan

The viral photo of a fan who kissed Messi.

An Argentine compatriot who went to dinner at the same restaurant recognized the 10 and He waited for him at the exit with a group of fans. to take a photo. Not satisfied with the above, captivated by the meeting with the best player in the world, the man gave him a kiss the idol on the cheek.

“I love you forever”, the fan later wrote on social media.

