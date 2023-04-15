Home Technology Cyber ​​attack on German arms company Rheinmetall
Technology

Cyber ​​attack on German arms company Rheinmetall

by admin
Cyber ​​attack on German arms company Rheinmetall

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office has started investigations. The company had already been the target of a cyber attack in March.

The armaments and technology group Rheinmetall was again the target of a cyber attack on Friday. A spokesman for the central and contact point for cybercrime (ZAC NRW) at the Cologne public prosecutor’s office confirmed that he had knowledge of an incident in the early evening. “We have started investigations,” said prosecutor Christoph Hebbecker of the dpa. The spokesman could not comment on the severity of the attack.

Several media had previously reported on the attack on Rheinmetall and some subsidiaries. The company had already been the target of a cyber attack at the beginning of March, but according to its own statements it survived this largely unscathed. Only the group website operated by an external service provider was temporarily unavailable.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest armaments group and was included in the Dax in March. According to its own statements, the company is one of the three largest manufacturers of military vehicles and ammunition in the western world. Rheinmetall currently has a stock market value of over 10 billion euros.

(APA/dpa)

See also  "The Last of Us Part I" will land on PC in March next year, and another PlayStation exclusive masterpiece will be available on Steam

You may also like

Ubisoft+ Game Subscription Service Officially Launched on Xbox...

Italian couriers are unhappy with the technological support

ASUS is the first to launch 3 new...

Can you make a movie with AI? The...

Asus Zenfone 10 running score data exposure, this...

GIF to PNG: Convert GIF to PNG or...

Mountain Everest Max in the test: Probably the...

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server At Risk:...

The next wave of shared mobility

New pixel phone should be more compact again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy