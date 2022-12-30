Home Technology Dead Island 2 reveals 2 new survivors
by admin
Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Dead Island 2 revealed two of the six playable survivors, Dany and Ryan. The former is a punk who used to be interested in roller derbies before the zombies invaded Los Angeles, and the latter is a former stripper.

In Dead Island 2, the two survivors will have different abilities and skills, with Danny being able to deal a ton of explosive damage, and Ryan being able to use his larger frame to hurl zombies around, basically acting as a tank.

This information comes from Game Informer, who had the pleasure of spending several hours with the game and these survivors. Plus, they get some background on Dead Island 2, which involves Los Angeles going into lockdown after a virus turned most of its population into zombies.

Dead Island 2 takes place during the final days of an evacuation effort, and players find themselves in the middle of an infected Los Angeles. To make matters worse, they were bitten by zombies very early on. They don’t start off turning into zombies, however, which means players have to find a way to spread their immunity into the world.

Dead Island 2 is expected to release on April 28, 2023.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

