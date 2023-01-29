Home Technology Destiny 2 Expansion, Mafia, World Of Oreos And The Evil Dead Are PS Plus Freebies For February – Gamereactor
by admin
Destiny 2 Expansion, Mafia, World Of Oreos And The Evil Dead Are PS Plus Freebies For February – Gamereactor

For years, the next lineup of “free” PlayStation Plus (now PlayStation Plus Essential) games had been officially announced at 4:30pm GMT/5:30pm CET on the last Wednesday of the previous month, but subscribers didn’t. Haven’t been forced to wait that long past years. That’s because a guy named billbil-kun on Twitter and Dealabs has made a habit of leaking days in advance, and February’s selection is no different.

Car-only disclose the PlayStation Plus Essential games for February will be:

  • OlliOlli World on PS4 and PS5

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition PS4 (may be replaced by another game in some regions)

  • Evil Dead： The Game on PS4 and PS5

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light – PS4 and PS5

Definitely a good lineup with two 2022 games ready for the launch of Destiny 2: Obscure and a good remake, so expect them to replace Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on February 7th , Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.

