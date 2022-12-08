Diablo 4 Diablo IV Media Trial Report: The return of the classic style can be expected｜Diablo IV, the latest game in the Diablo series developed by Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard and popular all over the world for many years, is on fire In the process of local development, the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was officially invited to participate in the priority trial play. The following is my impression.



**The game is still in the early stages of development, and this trial version does not represent the final quality of the game. The following experience is only based on the trial version played by the reporter.

Strong cult style old players will be satisfied

First of all, although it has been officially announced before, it will make the old Diablo players very happy, that is, “Diablo IV” will fully return to the dark cult style of Diablo 1 and 2 in the early days; Everything is dark and there is not enough lighting, but there is. However, purely in terms of graphics, it is not very similar to Diablo 2 Resurrected launched two years ago, and is closer to Diablo Immortal in terms of color tone and texture. Of course, Diablo 4 is a host game, and its image quality is better than that of Diablo Immortal. Much better.

This kind of terrain has the feeling of D2 Act I, but the screen is not exactly the same as D2R

Although the overall style is strong, there are a few scene reporters who feel that some scenes are too deliberately “bloody for the cult”, such as close-ups of animal internal organs, etc.; Players who loved Diablo 1 and 2) are very satisfied.

Click the picture to enlarge more Diablo 4 game screens:



Modern humanized design, the game process is smoother

Compared with the previous Diablo games, Diablo 4 has added a lot of user-friendly modern designs. For example, the life potion has become an “element bottle”. When killing monsters or destroying scene items, there is a chance to drop charges for players to pick up. Similarly, the MP mechanism has also changed. Without MP potions, MP consumption and recovery have become relatively fast. In the early stage, MP can be used up after three or four moves, but MP will return after a few seconds. full; feels more like the energy of Elden Ring.

The equipment no longer needs to be identified, and it is no longer divided into grids and sizes, all occupying the same space. You don’t need a scroll to return to the city anymore, and you can open the map to teleport to any activated teleportation array at any time. There may be old players who feel that this has lost the old feelings, but overall it is always a convenient change for players, and in the long run, convenience is more important. Another big change is the addition of “sprint” Dash, which can quickly move a certain distance to avoid enemy attacks. In the early stage, players need to be more active in avoiding enemy attacks, and the action elements are more important.

At present, many parts of the system are similar to the previously launched official mobile game “Diablo Immortal”. In addition to changes in potions and scrolls, there are equipment enhancements and disassembly in Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal. , Even the reporter felt that “Diablo Immortal” and Diablo 4 were developed at the same time and launched first, and they applied the design and player feedback to Diablo 4. Assuming that Diablo 4 is a Diablo Immortal with no gold elements and a complete single-player story experience, it will be a very good game (after all, most of the negative reviews for Diablo Immortal have not been about its gameplay. Or crafting levels, but its too greedy for gold sucking design).

Another thing that the reporter appreciates is that the game has a complete transformation (modeling) system. All equipment will be unlocked in the wardrobe (Wardrobe) after obtaining it once. Players can change their appearance in the wardrobe at any time. For players of the Appearance Association It is great news.

Rich appearance customization elements when creating characters

Great changes in skills/talents, more free genres, more diverse gameplay

In the demo, you can play the professions of barbarian, ranger, and mage, all of which are classic professions in the series; in this episode, professions are no longer bound to gender, and each profession can choose a male or female role. The skill system has been greatly changed than before. The skill tree has changed from the low-level skills to the high-level skills in the past. It has become a “stage” form. Each stage has several skills and specializations (modifiers) to choose from. The cumulative cost of skills When the points reach a certain level, the next level of skills will be opened. The advantage is that you can use skills that belonged to different systems more freely. For example, mages can use ice skills in the first two levels, and fire hydra at the third level to increase single-player damage.

Diablo 4 is expected to have 5 available classes at launch

Another thing that the reporter appreciates is that it only takes a few gold coins to completely reset the skills, unlike in Diablo 2, when you click on a wrong skill and want to wash some, it is quite troublesome to collect various props, and you can also change skills and genres at any time according to the equipment you get ( Of course, it may just be a convenient design in the demo, but I strongly hope that it can be retained in the official version).

Excellent handle experience

Like Diablo Immortal and Diablo 2 Ressurected, Diablo 4 also supports home platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) and controllers. Personally speaking, the experience of the controllers is quite good. Traditionally playing Diablo requires the use of a mouse to balance movement and skills, while in Diablo games it is often necessary to cast a large number of skills for a long time, so playing with a controller is not so tiring. Also because of the addition of dash in this episode, it is also very flexible to use the handle to dodge.

While the operation of the character itself is convenient, the automatic locking function is also done very well. The destruction of scene items, casting positions, etc. can be accurately hit the desired position, which is quite comfortable, so that the reporter will suggest that even on the computer. Handle to play.

Summary: The finished product can be expected



This time, the media trial can only play ACT I. So far, the personal experience of the reporter is quite good. Whether it is the graphics, style, combat feel, handle operation, and various humanized designs, the game process is very pleasant. After all, even “Diablo Immortal” is very good except for the part of the lesson fee. It can be seen that Blizzard still has a way to do it on Diablo; if Diablo 4 can maintain or even surpass the experience provided by this demo, it may be the next game of the year A level work, Diablo fans, please continue to pay close attention and look forward to it.



