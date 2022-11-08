Blizzard game director Joe Shely and general manager Rod Fergusson revealed in an interview that the skill tree of “Diablo 4” is closer to “Diablo 2” than “Diablo 3”.

Joe Shely revealed that Diablo 4 will feature massive variety and customization, and players can look forward to a comprehensive skill tree system that will allow players to use a new keyword search feature to filter skills and builds that fit their specific builds. Abilities (both skills and passives are available).

The system is reminiscent of a game as complex as Grim Dawn. Specifically, the skill tree of Diablo 4 is closer to that of Diablo 2 than it is to Diablo 3.

“Diablo 4” is an action role-playing game produced and published by Blizzard, and it is also the perfect continuation of the Diablo series. The game still maintains the high quality and high level of the series of games. In the game, players have a variety of occupations to choose from, and each occupation has its own unique skills and gameplay, allowing players to play endlessly.

“Diablo 4” is scheduled to be released in 2023, and the public beta phase will start early next year, so stay tuned.

