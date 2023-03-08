The Divoom Timebox-Evo speaker may not have the greatest music performance, but it makes up for this disadvantage with smart functions and a 256 LED screen.

On Amazon.de you can buy the colorful speaker in the Lightning Deal with instant discount for 43,99 € get hold of

Pixel art lovers can rejoice, because the manufacturer Divoom has with the Timebox-Evo launched another Bluetooth speaker with their unique selling point. As you can imagine with Divoom, this speaker also brings more color and creative pixel art into your life thanks to 256 LEDs. The speaker can be ordered for a price 43,99€ on Amazon.de

Technical data of the Timebox Evo

Divoom Timebox-Evo driver 6 Watt connectivity options Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm jack, microSD card battery pack 2500 mAh Features Programmierbares 256 LED Panel Mass weight 9.85 x 3.8 x 9.85 cm, 316g

Seemingly endless design possibilities

The basic design of the Divoom Timebox-Evo cannot be changed, but through the 256 LEDs you have almost unlimited possibilities to adjust the design of the front. Here you can not only create pixelated works of art yourself, but thanks to the Divoom App also access the community’s images and download this.

The square speaker has the controls on top and on the back you can still find the connections, like the 3.5 mm jack connection and one microSD card slot.

Solid equipment

The real highlight, the 256 controllable LEDs, we have already mentioned above. For the sound is a 6 watt driver responsible. That’s not enough to fill the next garden party with sound, but it should still be enough to fill a room with music.

The speaker is connected via either Bluetooth 5.0 or alternatively via a 3.5mm jack connection. You also have the option of using a microSD card to transfer your music to the speaker.

Cool features

In terms of functionality, you get a little more than you get from a normal speaker of this size. This is mainly due to the display, which gives you many options for using the speaker.

For example, you can do that Use the display to show a clockto display the weather and temperature, or for Social media notifications like WhatsApp, appointments, voice notes use etc. To make all this possible, you use the Divoom app, which can be downloaded for Android or iOS.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

In terms of pure performance, the Divoom Timebox-Evo does not stand out. The loudspeaker with 6 watts of power is sufficient for indoor use, but musical highlights should not be expected here. What makes the speaker special is the display with the LEDs, which not only provides smart functions in combination with the smartphone, but also appeals to the creative side.