Retired on elephant stipend in Tamil Nadu

An impressive farewell ceremony with official honors and salutations

The video of IAS official Supriya Sahu went viral

Chennai/Hyderabad: 08. March

(Social Media Desk)

After serving the government for a long period of time, officials, teachers and government employees are supposed to get a one-day service grant. It is different that central or state governments continue to extend the term of service of some of their favorite officials. More officials or Regular felicitation ceremonies are held on the retirement day of government employees on meritorious stipend, their services in the department are appreciated and sometimes emotional scenes are also seen in such ceremonies.

As a tribute to the services of the outgoing officials, they are handed over to them with shawls and gilts on a large scale. At the same time, good wishes are also offered to them for a better stipend life and a better future. Sincere. And such ceremonies of unblemished officials and civil servants are highly emotional, even those serving with them or their close associates are teary-eyed.

Have you ever seen an animal retiring from government service with full official honors and a salute by forest officials? Very few such discussions come up when dogs serving in the police department (Dog Squad#) are honored for their long service. And in some places a farewell ceremony is also celebrated. Like October 2021- The video and pictures of the retirement of two dogs serving in the Nellore District Police Department of Andhra Pradesh went viral.The link to this report is provided below)

A video from the state of Tamil Nadu is going viral these days, in which an elephant can be seen being retired from service with full government honors. Emotional scenes were also seen here, with the elephant itself lifting its trunk on the occasion of the farewell ceremony. Loudly thanked the officials and fellow employees who served with him.

This video was tweeted by Ms Supriya Sahu IAS who is serving as Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests in Tamil Nadu Government and has also been the Director General of Doordarshan.

According to reports, a few special elephants are trained to rescue and safely rescue elephants trapped or injured in other accidents in remote forest areas of Tamil Nadu. Kumki# ” is called. which are used by forest department officials on such occasions.

Clams at an elephant camp in Kozhikode, Tamil Nadu Kaleeem# Named Kumi elephant whose age 60 The year is given as Tuesday 7 The retirement of the stipend was carried out in an impressive ceremony held in this camp on March. On this occasion, the officials and employees of the Forest Department saluted the elephant named Kalim. Guard Of Honour#) gave

It is said that during his service in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, this elephant named Kalim 99 He won the hearts of all officials and employees by participating in rescue and relief work.

While tweeting the video of the farewell ceremony, Ms. Supriya Sahu IAS wrote, “Our eyes are moist and our hearts are full of gratitude, as the famous Kamkumi elephants of Kozhiamoothy Elephant Camp in Kalam, Tamil Nadu today. 60 Retired at the age of99 He is a legend involved in rescue operations. He received a guard of honour. “

Ms. Supriya Sahu IAS wrote in her another tweet, “Our legendary elephants today at Kozhikmuthi camp of Kalim Annamalai Tiger Reserve. 60 Retiring at the age of 10 years. Kaleem is like an elder brother to his mahawat Mani. It was an honor to witness the retirement ceremony, I will always remember and cherish it. IAS Officer Smt. Up to this video of Supriya Sahu 2 hundred thousand 33 More than a thousand social media users have seen it.

Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from #TNForest #Kaleem pic.twitter.com/bA1lUOQmTw — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 7, 2023

