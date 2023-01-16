Recently, Apple released the second Beta version update of iOS 16.3, but for now, the changes in the update of iOS 16.3 should be very small, except for the introduction of a new feature and two detailed adjustments, the main content of which is The update fixes various bugs and improves security.

iOS 16.3 will be officially released next month. Apple may release more new features in subsequent Beta versions, but the possibility is not high. The three currently known system improvements are:

First, a new Security Keys feature has been introduced for Apple ID, and Apple says it will roll it out globally early this year.

This feature gives users the option to use a hardware security key to further protect their account. Once Apple users enable the feature, Security Keys can enhance Apple’s two-factor authentication by requiring the use of a hardware security key instead of a phone verification code.

Second, the HomePod Handoff Prompt.

As Max Weinbach pointed out on Twitter, there is a new prompt for transferring music from iPhone to HomePod in the first iOS 16.3 beta. However, this feature already exists, but Apple has now added a reminder.

iOS 16.3 Beta 2 has made a small change this time in order to prevent accidental touch of “SOS Emergency Contact”

Third, modify the emergency SOS settings.

In the second beta of iOS 16.3, Apple has tweaked the wording of some Emergency SOS options in the Settings app to make them clearer. Of course, in order to prevent accidental touch, this function is disabled by default.