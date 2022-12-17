The availability of smartphones equipped with increasingly advanced cameras and software has long sealed the fate of the camera market. The glories of the turn of the century, when compact cars were all the rage, are long gone. But if the “push and shoot” segment is lost forever in favor of mobile devices, thetechnological evolution of interchangeable lens cameras has never stopped.

In terms of offer, prices and quality, 2022 was indeed a Annus mirabilis, full of novelties for both amateurs and more seasoned professionals. For the latter the migration from reflex cameras to mirrorless cameras it is now painless. Merit not only of hi-tech jewels such as the two flagships Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9, intended for nature and sports photographers, but also of versatile and powerful solutions such as the Canon EOS R6 Mark II: launched in November, it has a new full 24.2MP frame and solves the overheating problems of the previous model.

With the new A7R V full-frame mirrorless Sony has taken cues from smartphone computational photography to create an AI-enhanced autofocus and tracking system. It’s perfect for photographers and videographers, but they can also look to less expensive APS-C cameras like the Panasonic Lumix GH-6, or the new hybrid Fujifilm X-H2s (26.1MP resolution) and X-H2 (40.2MP ).

Fujifilm has also brought the X-H2’s X-Trans sensor to the new, more photography-oriented X-T5: it’s great for professionals looking for a second camera, but also for enthusiasts who want to make the leap in quality. The direct competitor is the EOS R7, with which Canon has extended the EOS R system to its APS-C sensors.

The younger sister EOS R10 is instead an excellent option for taking the first steps in the world of photos, without sacrificing video quality.

Nikon has dedicated the new Z30 to creators and youtubers, while Sony offers the ZV-1F, a cheaper version of the excellent ZV-1. In the 1,000 Euro range there is also the Nikon Z fc of 2021: the new black version is very similar to the historic FM2 of 1982 and will appeal to lovers of vintage photography. Instead, Leica thought of the hard-core nostalgics (with ample budget) with the unexpected remake of the 1984 film M6. Finally, in the empyrean of the very expensive ones, the X2D by Hasselblad should be mentioned, a compact medium format mirrorless with 100MP sensor and SSD 1TB internal.