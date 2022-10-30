While Doctor Who is one of the longest-running sci-fi TV shows of all time, it’s less of a global product than Star Trek and more of a British one. However, that looks set to change soon, as the BBC has struck a deal with Disney to make Doctor Who exclusive to all audiences outside the UK and Ireland.

As noted in a press release, we’re told this will mark a move “to transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world“, albeit with a wider reach, the show It will still be produced by Welsh’s Bad Wolf and BBC Studios, under the watchful eye of showrunner Russell T Davies.

Speaking on the subject, Davids added: “I love this show, it’s the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+, we can launch TARDIS globally, attracting a new generation of fans, while keeping our traditional home firmly in the UK. on the BBC.

New episodes of Doctor Who, set to air elsewhere on the BBC and Disney+ in the UK, will air in November 2023, with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, then Ncuti Gatwa Will take over as the 15th doctor.