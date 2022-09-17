On the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, RGG Studio, a subsidiary of SEGA, held the “Dragon in the Human Studio New Release Conference”, in which the new “Dragon in the Human” series “Dragon in the Human 8” was released. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam in 2024.

In this trailer, it is shown that the protagonist of the seventh generation of the game, Kasuga Ichiban, appears together with Kiryu Kazuma with silver hair, adopting a dual-protagonist approach and narrating the story from his own perspective. In addition, the 8th generation game also confirmed that it will still be played in the way of RPG.

SEGA also announced at the press conference that “Dragon Among Men: Restoration Pole” will be released on February 22, 2023. In addition, with the character “Kiryu” as the protagonist, “Dragon in the Man 7: The Unknown Hero”, which tells the story that happened before Kiryu met Kasuga, and the “Eye of Judgment” series starring Kimura Takuya will also be officially released on Steam. on the shelves.

