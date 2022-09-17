Home Technology “Dragon Among Humans 8” Released with Kazuma Kiryu + Kasuga Ichiban-Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

“Dragon Among Humans 8” Released with Kazuma Kiryu + Kasuga Ichiban-Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
“Dragon Among Humans 8” Released with Kazuma Kiryu + Kasuga Ichiban-Hong Kong unwire.hk

On the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, RGG Studio, a subsidiary of SEGA, held the “Dragon in the Human Studio New Release Conference”, in which the new “Dragon in the Human” series “Dragon in the Human 8” was released. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam in 2024.

In this trailer, it is shown that the protagonist of the seventh generation of the game, Kasuga Ichiban, appears together with Kiryu Kazuma with silver hair, adopting a dual-protagonist approach and narrating the story from his own perspective. In addition, the 8th generation game also confirmed that it will still be played in the way of RPG.

SEGA also announced at the press conference that “Dragon Among Men: Restoration Pole” will be released on February 22, 2023. In addition, with the character “Kiryu” as the protagonist, “Dragon in the Man 7: The Unknown Hero”, which tells the story that happened before Kiryu met Kasuga, and the “Eye of Judgment” series starring Kimura Takuya will also be officially released on Steam. on the shelves.

Source: newsdirectory3, time.news

unwire.hk Create pages: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not "break all world records" and which are the most viewed videos

You may also like

Beats Fit Pro, Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort: Which...

Beats Fit Pro, Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort: Which...

Epic Games will give away “Ark: Survival Evolved”...

A must for remote meetings!Super practical online whiteboard...

iPhone data transfer can be done easily without...

Reading Pen Farming | Two Hidden Secret Techniques...

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, the most affordable 5G...

Chrome adds RAM and battery saving features in...

“Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” PC version...

TGS “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy