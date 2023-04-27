Home » Dropbox is laying off 500 employees and AI is mentioned in the letter
Technology

Dropbox is laying off 500 employees and AI is mentioned in the letter

by admin
Dropbox is laying off 500 employees and AI is mentioned in the letter

It doesn’t seem to want to end the period of layoffs linked to the big companies in the Tech world. Indeed, going beyond the already well-known downsizing of Big Tech, the announcement has now arrived that 500 Dropbox employees will lose their jobs.

In this regard, as stated directly on the official Dropbox blog, in a message from CEO Drew Houston published on April 27, 2023, the difficult decision was made to reduce staff by 16%. Houston explained that it wants to take full responsibility for the situation in which it has arrived, indicating that all involved will have a 1-on-1 meeting with team leaders or a member of the People team to discuss the details of the departure.

In case you’re wondering, reference is made to the “right to sixteen weeks’ paywith an additional week of pay for each year with Dropbox“, as well as health care and the ability to keep company devices for personal use. There are also free job placement and career coaching services in between.

As for the reasons that led to the decision, the CEO explains: “Although our business is profitable, growth is slowing down. Part of this is due to the natural maturation of the business, but more recently the headwinds of the economic downturn have put pressure on our customers and, consequently, on our business. For these reasons, some investments that used to offer positive returns are no longer sustainable“.

However, these are not Houston’s words that have attracted the most attention. Subsequently, in fact, the CEO writes: “the age of artificial intelligence has finally arrived. We have believed for many years that AI would give us new superpowers and completely transform knowledge work. We’ve been building this future for a long time, as this year’s product pipeline will show“.

See also  Google Chrome browser will push "quick delete" function, delete browsing history within 15 minutes with one click

The message then goes on to better identify the issue: “In an ideal world, we’d just move people from one team to another. And we have done it wherever possible. However, our next phase of growth it requires a different mix of skills, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and early stage product development. We have brought great talent to these areas over the past two years and will need even more people“.

You may also like

LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation Professional Graphics...

Foreign media broke the news about ASUS ROG...

Microsoft carries out the strongest online censorship in...

“PlayStation®5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” will...

IBM WebSphere Application Server at risk: New vulnerability!...

Scholars jointly signed an open letter, calling on...

Music startup Oktav wins the City Pitch in...

It is rumored that Apple Watch will no...

New Humble Bundle for co-op fans at the...

Tile launches a Bluetooth tracker for cats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy