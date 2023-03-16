There are many unsolved mathematical problems and the set of prime numbers in particular is the focus of scientific research – number theory. In his booklet “The Decryption of Prime Numbers, Mixed Fields, Filters, Prime Squares and Overlays”, which was published by GRIN in December 2022, Heinz SPIELER sheds light on a new method for decrypting prime numbers.

Greek scholars have been dealing with mathematical problems, particularly prime numbers, since ancient times. Eratosthenes was one of these scholars, from whom comes the “Sieve of Eratosthenes”, which we use unchanged to this day. In the booklet “The Decryption of the Prime Numbers”, Heinz SPIELER points out how time-consuming the “Sieve of Eratosthenes” is for large numerical values ​​and shows a new, alternative procedure for finding all prime numbers.

Find and decode unlimited prime numbers

In the age of digital technology, prime numbers protect sensitive messages from unauthorized readers, such as bank transfers and research results. With his booklet, Heinz SPIELER makes it possible to find any prime number and raises the question: Can the way prime numbers are encrypted be adopted by cryptography? “Decoding the Primes” uses mixed fields, filters, prime squares and overlays to develop a new method that finds all prime numbers. His work provides the exact distribution of prime numbers. Therefore, it is also aimed at mathematicians who are trying to prove or disprove the RIEMANN hypothesis.

About the author

Heinz SPIELER has been interested in mathematics, physics and geometry as well as genealogy since his youth. He worked for many years as a development engineer for electronics in industry (lighting technology). He later taught at the vocational school in Bregenz. Today he spends his retirement with his hobbies.

The booklet was published by GRIN Verlag in December 2022 (ISBN: 978-3-346-78634-0).

Direct link to publication: https://www.grin.com/document/1308648

