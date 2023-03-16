Acting Director Jiang of the Taoyuan Manufacturing Center of the Global Operations Division of the Inventec Computer Business Group. The business secrets related to the server manufacturing process were brought to Compal, and the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office sued Jiangnan and Compal Computer in 2018 and 2019 for violating the Trade Secrets Act and the Copyright Act, respectively. A few days ago, Inventec found that another billions of business secrets had been stolen. It was reported to the investigation and investigation office. On the 16th, the inspection and investigation was divided into 8 groups to search the offices and residences of Compal employees involved in the case. They interviewed Jiang Nan 4 people to the case.

Inventec accused Jiang Nan and others of stealing and leaking the company’s technical trade secrets worth billions of yuan from 2017 to 2018, and bringing them to Compal, in violation of the Trade Secrets Act. Prosecutors investigated the 4 Jiangnan interviewees who were in China, and 2 of them have left Compal. In addition, Inventec alleged that there are still many former employees who switched jobs and stole secrets involved in the case, but all of them are abroad, so it is expected that there will be another wave of investigations by the prosecution.

Inventec discovered in 2018 that Jiang Nan, a former supervisor with more than 10 years of experience in Inventec, and others had switched to Compal from September 2017 to March 2018 due to access to confidential documents such as the production of high-end servers. , bringing Inventec’s business secrets worth 5.4 billion, including production and estimated shipment data, production capacity, defect rate, cost and quotation analysis, and production line technology, to Compal. In 2018, Beijian sued Jiang Nan for violating the Trade Secrets Law and the Copyright Law, and in 2019 sued Compal Computer for violating the Trade Secrets Law. The whole case is still under trial in the North Court.

At that time, Inventec released a major message stating that the company took the initiative to discover the case and sent it to the procuratorate for investigation. It respected the judicial process and had no major impact on the company’s finances and business. Compal also stated that the three are indeed current employees of Compal. The company has always adopted strict precautions and standards in terms of business secrets, and all legal issues will be handled by lawyers and courts.

However, after the incident, Inventec found out that in addition to taking away 5.4 billion worth of server manufacturing process and other related business secrets, Jiang Nan and others stole billions of major secrets and reported the case to the Bureau of Investigation. The Municipal Investigation Office searched and interviewed 4 Jiang Nans.

