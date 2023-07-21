Effectiveness and efficiency in the company

In order to be successful, a company must pay attention to both efficiency and effectiveness. Both terms are often used synonymously, but can mean something different. Read what is meant by effectiveness and efficiency, how the terms differ and how you can apply both principles in such a way that you achieve the best possible results with your work.

Definition of effectiveness versus efficiency

Not only do the terms effectiveness and efficiency sound similar, they are both related to the same Latin words: efficax (effective, successful) and efficio (to bring about, effect, produce). No wonder, then, that even in business administration it is controversial whether and how the terms and the principles associated with them differ.

There is a prevailing view that the term effectiveness describes the strategic orientation, while efficiency is mainly used operationally. In other words, effectiveness means pursuing the right goals, while efficiency means using the right means to achieve the goals. Or to put it another way: effectiveness means arriving at the right goal. Efficiency means finding the best way to get there.

Effectiveness means:

The right goals are achieved and the important things are done. The focus is not on the resources used, but on what these resources are used for. Important goals and work processes are prioritized and the means and resources are used accordingly. The objectives and results are the focus of the evaluation.

Efficiency means:

Output and input are in an ideal ratio. The goals or things are pursued with the right means, be it material resources, work speed or tools used. In doing so, attention is paid to maximum output with minimum input.

The term efficiency is therefore closely linked to the optimization of resources, the term effectiveness to the achievement of corporate goals.

What comes first: effectiveness or efficiency?

It is clear that companies must work both effectively and efficiently. But what is more important? Is there an order to follow when implementing effectiveness and efficiency? Or should one pursue both at the same time? In science, efficiency is often subordinated or subordinated to effectiveness. This means that you should first take care of defining and selecting your goals before you start planning your resources to achieve them.

Tips for being more effective at work

Prioritize Goals: Identify the most important tasks. Concentrate on the activities that have the greatest impact on the company’s goals and avoid unnecessary effort. Set Clear Goals: Define specific goals for each task. Make sure you focus on what matters most. So you don’t waste time with unimportant tasks. Set deadlines: Set yourself time limits for tasks. Setting deadlines increases the pressure and improves your ability to complete tasks on time.

Tips for more efficiency at work

Good distribution of tasks at management level: Get to know the strengths and weaknesses in the team and distribute the tasks accordingly. Delegate and automate where possible: Tasks should always be done by the person who is best suited to do it and adds the most value. Good choice of digital tools and communication channels: With the right tools and best practices, communication becomes clear and precise. Avoid long, unnecessary meetings and set clear goals for each meeting. Use asynchronous communication to make the best use of team members’ time resources. Optimize work environment: Create a work environment tailored to needs. Make sure you have all the resources and tools you need to work efficiently. Stimulate and implement improvements: Establish a positive feedback culture and make reviews after the completion of projects as a standard. This allows you to identify recurring problems and better plan and implement future projects. Regularly reflect on your working methods and look for opportunities for improvement. Research new tools, techniques, and strategies to increase efficiency. Document recurring processes: Ensure the transfer of knowledge and avoid unnecessary effort for routine work. Create tutorials, knowledge databases and step-by-step instructions that are available digitally at any time. Work-life balance and adequate breaks: Regular breaks are important to maintain focus and prevent fatigue. Pay attention to physical and mental health and ensure adequate sleep, a healthy diet and regular exercise. Increasing concentration with productivity techniques: Test whether techniques such as the Pomodoro technique or the Eisenhower principle will help you to achieve your maximum efficiency. Avoid multitasking: Although it can be tempting to multitask, multitasking often leads to reduced efficiency. Focus on one task at a time to maximize your focus and productivity

