Dear humanoids, aliens, cyborgs, and other life forms: We are honored, and with a little trepidation, to announce that ENDLESS™ Dungeon is now available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Xbox Series X |S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 are now available for pre-order!

“ENDLESS Dungeon” is our upcoming Rogue-lite strategy action game. It is not just a top-down dual joystick shooting game, but also has tower defense elements. Gather your team of heroes and march toward the deepest core together. Don’t forget to protect your crystals. If the crystal is gone, you will lose your life too!

This challenge may seem difficult, but every time you get closer to the goal, unlock new weapons and heroes on the way, and gradually uncover the secrets behind the dark magic, this kind of pleasure can’t help but revive again and again, and keep coming back to challenge… …you can watch the pre-order trailer here.

“ENDLESS™ Dungeon” will be available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation on May 18th.

Pre-orders and releases for Nintendo Switch will be available at a later date!

Whether you are a die-hard PC fan or a console enthusiast, “ENDLESS” is definitely enough for you to play!you can go

https://store.endlessdungeon.game Pre-order the digital version to enjoy pre-order bonuses and release content.

Pre-order the digital “Last Wish Edition” of “Endless Dungeon” for PC and console, and get early access 48 hours before release, as well as exclusive digital content, such as the original soundtrack featuring songs by Lera Lynn and Arnaud Roy, digital art book, and “Pioneer Elite” styling package and more.

Good luck to everyone, see you soon!

——Ampliteam Team

