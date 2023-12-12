Home » Disney not worried about leaving Playstation out of Indiana Jones
In a surprising turn of events, Swedish studio Machine Games, known for the Wolfenstein series, is developing an Indiana Jones game. This announcement came shortly after Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda. For a while, there was speculation about the format of the game’s release, as it was originally intended to be multi-format. However, it was revealed during a trial between Xbox/Activision and the Federal Trade Commission that the game would be an Xbox exclusive, not coming to the Playstation 5.

This decision has raised concerns about potential sales drops and Disney’s thoughts on the matter. However, Disney Game Director Sean Shoptaw addressed these concerns in an interview with Axios, stating that they believe the exclusive release on Xbox will still reach a broad range of people and make financial and strategic sense.

Despite the announcement of the game almost three years ago, there has been no unveiling of the game’s content. It is speculated that 2024 will be the year for the game’s reveal, with a potential release in 2025.

