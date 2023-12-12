Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu adds another silver medal – Sports – China Engineering Network

Speed Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu Adds Another Silver Medal

The last day of the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup Poland saw Canadian skater Dubreuil clinching the men’s 500m championship, while China’s Gao Tingyu added another silver medal to the Chinese team.

In the first men’s 500m competition on December 9th, Gao Tingyu secured the championship. However, in the second men’s 500m race held on the 10th, Canadian player Dubreuil took the top spot in 34.73 seconds, with Gao Tingyu finishing with a time of 34.79 seconds and Poland’s Rulek in third place.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 1,000-meter race, Japan’s Miho Takagi claimed the gold medal in 1:15.28, followed by world record holder Brittany Bowe of the United States in second place and another American player Kimi Goetz in third. Chinese team athlete Han Mei finished fifth.

In the men’s 5,000-meter race, Dutch player Rust emerged as the winner with a time of 6 minutes and 18.01 seconds, while Norway’s Engelbroten and Italy’s Giotto finished second and third, respectively. Chinese team athlete Wu Yu secured eighth place.

The women’s mass start competition saw Dutch star Schouten taking the championship, with Canadian player Blondin and American player Manganelo-Kilberg in second and third place, respectively.

The Polish leg of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup took place in the Tomaszow, Mazovia region from December 8th to 10th, with the Chinese team earning a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

