Home » Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu adds another silver medal – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu adds another silver medal – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin
Speed ​​Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu adds another silver medal – Sports – China Engineering Network

Speed Skating World Cup Poland: Gao Tingyu Adds Another Silver Medal

The last day of the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup Poland saw Canadian skater Dubreuil clinching the men’s 500m championship, while China’s Gao Tingyu added another silver medal to the Chinese team.

In the first men’s 500m competition on December 9th, Gao Tingyu secured the championship. However, in the second men’s 500m race held on the 10th, Canadian player Dubreuil took the top spot in 34.73 seconds, with Gao Tingyu finishing with a time of 34.79 seconds and Poland’s Rulek in third place.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 1,000-meter race, Japan’s Miho Takagi claimed the gold medal in 1:15.28, followed by world record holder Brittany Bowe of the United States in second place and another American player Kimi Goetz in third. Chinese team athlete Han Mei finished fifth.

In the men’s 5,000-meter race, Dutch player Rust emerged as the winner with a time of 6 minutes and 18.01 seconds, while Norway’s Engelbroten and Italy’s Giotto finished second and third, respectively. Chinese team athlete Wu Yu secured eighth place.

The women’s mass start competition saw Dutch star Schouten taking the championship, with Canadian player Blondin and American player Manganelo-Kilberg in second and third place, respectively.

The Polish leg of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup took place in the Tomaszow, Mazovia region from December 8th to 10th, with the Chinese team earning a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

See also  The Post: The outbreak has led to multiple league postponements, broadcasters claim millions of pounds from Premier League clubs – yqqlm

You may also like

The list is a bad sign for Guadalajara

The Football Association surprises with the appointment of...

Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

Yannick Noah named captain of the French wheelchair...

the coaches candidates to replace him

Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’...

The return of the long-standing support of Slavia?...

“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect...

The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian says he does not want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy