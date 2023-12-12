Soda Green Announces “Twenty Years Moment” Tour, Starting in Hong Kong

Soda Green Celebrates 20th Anniversary with “Twenty Years Moment” Concert Tour

Taiwanese band Soda Green is gearing up for their 20th anniversary with the launch of the “Twenty Years Moment” concert tour, set to kick off in March next year. The group, which had temporarily changed its name to “Yu Ding Shi” for previous activities, has now reclaimed their original name and is ready to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

The band recently announced their tour plans, which will include a re-enactment of their 10th anniversary “Audio-Visual and Illusion in the Air” tour. The “Twenty Years Moment” concert tour will mark the first large-scale tour for the group since 2015, and it will also feature a replica of their 2014 10th-anniversary tour.

The tour’s first stop will be in Hong Kong, where the band’s members expressed their excitement to return to the stage. “We just love to recreate, and we won’t even let it go on tour,” said Qingfeng with a smile. The tour will continue with performances at the Taipei Arena and conclude with a show at the Taipei Coliseum.

As the band members age and consider their physical stamina, Qingfeng admitted, “I am worried that this may be the last large-scale tour.” However, they remain dedicated to their fans and are focused on delivering a memorable performance for their 20th anniversary.

The process to reclaim the “Soda Green” name was a lengthy one, but the band is thrilled to have it back and is ready to share their music with the world once again. In addition to the concert tour, the band will release a digital single and music video for the song “A Moment of Ten Years” this Friday.

Fans can also expect the reissue of the band’s “fish version” albums on various digital platforms, along with a trailer for the upcoming concert tour on the band’s newly established official concert social platform.

Despite recent rumors about tension within the group, the band members assured that they maintain a good relationship and are looking forward to bringing their latest music and performances to their fans.

As they prepare for their 20th-anniversary tour, Sodagreen is ready to celebrate their milestone with their fans and showcase their enduring passion for music.

