One of the saddest games we’ve played in a long time is the adventure Endling: Extinction is Forever by Barcelona-based developer Herobeat Studios. The name pretty much says it all, and the plot synopsis really tugs at our heartstrings:

“Today, more than 28,000 animal species on our planet are threatened with extinction. Thousands of species – rhinos, lions, tigers, seals and bears – are subject to pollution, illegal poaching, war and the increasing loss of natural habitats hazard.

The End: Extinction is Forever is already available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One, but Holoby Studios and publisher HandyGames has previously said it will be available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X Release on – It’s almost time for the latter two (if you own the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade for free).

This equally tragic and beautiful game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 3, promising 4K graphics and 60 fps. We thought you should check out our review of this adventure, as well as the trailer and screenshots below, as it proves that gaming matters and is definitely art.

