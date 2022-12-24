Home Technology Epic Games “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” is free for 24 hours for a limited time, a nuclear doomsday horror shooting masterpiece | 4Gamers
Technology

Epic Games “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” is free for 24 hours for a limited time, a nuclear doomsday horror shooting masterpiece | 4Gamers

by admin
Epic Games “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” is free for 24 hours for a limited time, a nuclear doomsday horror shooting masterpiece | 4Gamers

On the 10th day of the Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the 12th game given away is “Metro: Last Light Redux” (Metro: Last Light Redux) developed by the Russian team 4AGames Studio, which is free for a limited time of 24 hours. By the way, this work has an 80% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, priced at 93 yuan.

“Thriller: Last Light” is a first-person horror shooting game set in the nuclear apocalypse. It is a sequel to the “Thriller” series. The story describes the story of the protagonist Artyom who successfully destroyed the Dark Ones base one year later. The Redox version is a remake based on the 2013 version of the game. In addition to the game itself, it also includes all the DLC content.

The Epic Games Store “Metro Last Light Redux” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 26, and it can be kept forever after receiving it.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year for 15 days.

See also  Sudden! USB 3.0/USB 4 was officially cancelled and the name changed completely | XFastest News

You may also like

Perseverance Mars soil sample tube to be sent...

Joys and sorrows of a creator: face to...

Joys and sorrows of a creator: face to...

Theater and innovation – La Stampa

The promotional video of “Goat Simulator 3” uses...

January 2023 PlayStation Plus Free Games Leaked –...

This color is some charm, ROG Strix GeForce...

Fiscozen, round of 8 million. Cdp Vc, 150...

Fiscozen, round of 8 million. Cdp Vc, 150...

After SPID it’s time to cancel the digital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy