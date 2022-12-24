On the 10th day of the Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the 12th game given away is “Metro: Last Light Redux” (Metro: Last Light Redux) developed by the Russian team 4AGames Studio, which is free for a limited time of 24 hours. By the way, this work has an 80% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, priced at 93 yuan.

“Thriller: Last Light” is a first-person horror shooting game set in the nuclear apocalypse. It is a sequel to the “Thriller” series. The story describes the story of the protagonist Artyom who successfully destroyed the Dark Ones base one year later. The Redox version is a remake based on the 2013 version of the game. In addition to the game itself, it also includes all the DLC content.

The Epic Games Store “Metro Last Light Redux” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 26, and it can be kept forever after receiving it.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year for 15 days.