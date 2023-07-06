Fall in price for balcony power plants, power stations & Co.: the best deals and discounts

Regardless of whether it is a question of mobile power supply, self-sufficient stand-alone solutions, emergency power supply or reducing electricity costs, there is currently not only a large selection of solar and power storage products available, but they are also becoming increasingly cheaper. If you don’t want to get angry about the high costs, you should definitely keep an eye on the prices.

When searching for worthwhile deals, tools such as the price comparison with the price history that can be called up for each product help us. We also check the offers at large online shops and try to find coupon codes to further reduce prices. The best offers then end up in this guide, which we update regularly. For a better overview, we have divided the individual offers into the areas of mobile power supply and stationary solar systems.

Mobile power supply



Power stations are compact, portable devices that store energy and can therefore be used to provide power anytime, anywhere. With a power station and the right solar panel, you have a reliable power supply anytime, anywhere, without being dependent on conventional power grids or non-renewable energy sources. There are again some exciting offers for mobile sockets.

It starts today with a huge mobile solar panel with a full power of 400 watts. The XL panel, which we used to test the Ecoflow Delta (test report), consists of four foldable individual modules and weighs around 16 kilograms. The current low price of 503 euros is still far above that of rigid, stationary panels, but other providers charge at least 671 euros. The 200-watt panel from Bluetti for around 300 euros is 50 euros cheaper at two retailers than at other shops.

The next three deals are not new, but still recommended, above all the Fossibot F2400 (test report). This strong power station has long been a real price-performance hit and the price, which was previously reduced to a fair 1300 euros, has fallen even further. At Geekbuying is the model with the discount code NNNMDF2400 for 929 Euro available. For this price, the 2048 watt-hour and 2400-watt power station is an absolute no-brainer, especially since the workmanship and other equipment convinced us throughout – long-lasting LiFePo4 batteries are used here.

The Fossbot only becomes dangerous with the Oukitel P2001 (test report). The power station recently turned out to be a round thing in the test and it is also currently available at a great price. Equipped with 2000 watt hours and an output of 2000 watts, the power pack costs at Geekbuying 959 Euro with the coupon code NNNFRSOLDE15. It was very quiet in the test, a UPS function with a ground wire looped through is on board – in short: we can only recommend it.

The price of the Warmounts CN1000W (test report) is very tempting. For currently only 337 euros with the coupon code BGc2e107 there is a whopping 1000 watt hours (Wh) and 1000 watts of power. If you can overlook the cheap-looking plastic case and the loud fans, you’ll get a real bargain here. Even cheaper is the compact Warmounts G600 (test report) in a metal housing, which with 211 Euro with the code BGTSHD012 once again dropped in price by 45 euros. The handy power station has an output of 600 watts and a capacity of 600 Wh. Although the display is not particularly bright, the budget price makes up for it.

Although not yet tested, the Daranener Neo 2000 power station with LiFePo4 batteries, 2073 Wh and a full 2000 watts of power is extremely interesting in terms of price and technical data. In addition to a 12-volt socket, USB-A and wireless charging pad, two USB-C outputs with PD up to 100 watts each are also integrated. This strong overall package is available with the coupon code NNNMDNEO2 for 799 Euro bei Geekbuying.

Other good offers in the short overview:

Other offers can be found in large shops with a European warehouse and daily flash deals, such as Banggood, Tomtop, and Geekmaxi.

Balcony power plants, PV modules & inverters



Prices are also falling in the area of ​​stationary balcony power plants and components for stand-alone solar systems. This applies both to complete sets and to individual components such as inverters or photovoltaic panels.

With supposedly very cheap offers, such as the balcony power plant from Lidl (test report) for 199 euros, caution is called for in principle. The very compact set delivers electricity as promised, but given the current energy prices, it will take around eight years for the costs to be amortized. With stronger and more expensive offers, the costs are usually recouped in less than three years.

If you put your balcony power plant together yourself, you can often save, but you have to pay attention to compatible components, the required accessories and the delivery costs. Anyone who is still unsure whether a 600-watt inverter or one with 800 watts is more suitable should read our guide.

It starts here with a powerful balcony power plant with an 800 watt inverter and a solar output of a whopping 1000 watt peak (Wp) for allegedly less than 600 euros. However, a bracket is not yet included. According to the price comparison, the offer should actually cost 585 euros – but when we click on the shop, we land at least 630 euros even with a currently available 20 euro discount. That’s good, but not quite as cheap as hoped. For just under 650 euros, there is the corresponding counterpart at the discounter Netto.

The weaker balcony power plant from Netto (test report) was fully convincing in the test. The kit consists of two solar modules with 410 watts each and an inverter with a total output of 600 watts. A bracket is also missing here. The price is currently included 500 Euro.

Further deals in a short overview:

Complete sets without bracket: balcony power plants & PV modules

Yuma Basic 400 (without bracket): A solar panel with inverter for 369 Euro instead of 429 euros

IT SAYS 830WP (without bracket): Two solar modules with inverter for 420 Euro

Juskys 600W (without bracket): Two solar panels with inverter with code N-BAUMARKT-10 for 490 Euro instead of 500 euros

Yuma Basic 800 (without bracket): Two solar modules with inverter for 599 Euro instead of 699 euros

Complete sets with holder:

Yuma Flat 800 (Test report) for flat roof & garden: Two solar modules with inverter & holder for 729 Euro instead of 829 euros

Yuma Roof 800 (Pitched roof): Two solar panels with inverter & bracket for 739 Euro instead of 839 euros

Yuma Balcony 60° 800 (Balcony): Two solar panels with inverter & bracket for 829 Euro instead of 929 euros

