The farm simulation game “Fae Farm” was announced at the Nintendo Direct on the 13th (13th) yesterday. This game has elements such as farming, simulation, and RPG. Players who like casual games should not miss it!

Live the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm! This game is suitable for 1 to 4 players to play together. In addition to being able to self-sufficiently craft, farm and decorate their homes on the farm, you can also use spells to explore Azoria, build relationships with residents, learn new magic, and travel through mysterious realms to recover step by step. the world around you.

It can be seen from the trailer that this game, like Dongsen, will allow players to spend a lot of time enjoying farm life, but at the same time, this game has added magic and exploration elements, and may have a combat mechanism.

“Fae Farm” is expected to be officially released in the spring of 2023.