Fedner RIFF Bluetooth Speaker Guitar AMP Review Otome Xinmeng Junior Sister Aya Plays Rock Song Trial

Fender RIFF Bluetooth Speaker Trial Review｜Fender Audio is a well-known guitar brand in the United States. It started to get involved in personal audio products a few years ago. Apart from headphones, the most popular Bluetooth speaker looks like a guitar AMP. And the latest Fender RIFF is positioned as a multi-purpose speaker, which can be used as a guitar AMP, coupled with a mobile phone, to start jam songs anytime, anywhere. In HK01, please go to the Japanese underground idol: Momose あや (Aya/from Otome New Dream Co., Ltd. オタクでも, アイドルやっていいですか. team hk) to try and share your impressions.



Fender RIFF imitation guitar panel, the appearance of ethnic style

The body of Fender RIFF has a wood surface light-touch panel imitating a guitar panel, and a Fender guitar strap-style Lama hand strap. The style is surprisingly not Rock, but has a bit of ethnic style and Country music nostalgia.

Fender RIFF has a bit of ethnic style and Country music nostalgia. (Photo by Zheng Zifeng)

60W output 6 units｜The machine is careful with small giant lungs

This time, the demo guest, Aya, is small in stature but has huge lungs. The sound on the stage is impressive, and Fender RIFF is nowhere to be found. Its selling point is light and thin but loud. The small speaker has a built-in 60W output 6 units, including: full-range unit x2, tweeter unit x2, passive woofer x2, built-in battery is enough to play for 30 hours, and Bluetooth 5.2 connection, and there is a 6.3mm plug input at the same time, which can be connected to the guitar as an AMP, with a mobile phone Wirelessly play background music, it is convenient enough to go around Busking. In addition, the Party Mode can simultaneously broadcast up to 100 RIFFs. During the trial play, 3 RIFFs were arranged to connect to Aya for trial play, and the sound and volume were better than expected.

This time, the guest Aya is the same as Fedner RIFF, with a small body but a big lung (photo by Zheng Zifeng)

Fedner RIFF Bluetooth speaker introduction + Aya trial impressions

Mobile app built-in guitar/soundtrack mixing

The way Fedner RIFF is played is to use Bluetooth to wirelessly connect the mobile phone to play background music, and connect to the guitar with a cable, amplify the sound in the speaker, and then play it in two. Among them, song selection and sound mixing can be done with the original Fedner RIFF app. There is a Guitar Mix function in the app to adjust the volume ratio of the guitar and background sound. Aya thinks this function is the most practical.

Fedner RIFF mobile app built-in guitar/soundtrack mixing (photo by Zheng Zifeng)

“Sound removal” needs to add Guitar effects

Fedner RIFF can play any style of songs, but Aya’s favorite is Japanese idol songs, Hatsune V’s songs, and the rock style of guitar playing. She played the song of the disbanded Hong Kong underground idol “イリアード-iliad” that day “ペロポネソス战战”, as well as the Japanese girl group Wasuta Rock’s highly emotional work “PLATONIC GIRL”, Aya played and sang this Japanese song on stage in the latest personal birthday concert; on the day of the Fender Riff press conference The impromptu trial play attracted many Harvest to surround the filming, praising her for being amazing.(Trial video will be uploaded in the near future).

Aya played “PLATONIC GIRL” by the Japanese girl group Wasuta Rock (photo by Zheng Zifeng)

Since it is necessary to mix the guitar sound into a sound effect called “detachment” (the opposite sound is called clear sound), in order to match the taste of the song, an effect mixer is added in the middle, although RIFF alone can’t do it. , but Aya does not think it is a shortcoming: “Its positioning is to be taken to picnic parties, and its orientation is different.”

Aya’s impression after playing: I want to take her to Busking outdoors

Our company’s band room is equipped enough, and I will choose him to practice with him, but I feel that RIFF is only for beginners, and it is so simple that it can be compared with AMP and soundtrack practice: “When I saw him, I actually thought of talking with my band friends for several years. I want to do street busking, but I am too busy to do it. If there is Fender RIFF, I may work hard to implement the plan.”

This time the reporter invited Aya to come here. It is definitely not just a random girl playing with a guitar. Aya has been learning guitar in community centers and piano shops since the 3rd and 4th grades of elementary school, but she always felt that it was too formal ( It’s like singing hymns, accompanied by folk songs and wooden guitars), which is not her favorite style, and she started playing her favorite works with the band when she was in the third grade. Later, while taking care of her studies, she joined the Japanese underground idol circle in Hong Kong. She belonged to two Japanese Idol Groups successively, and belonged to the same company as the famous girl group “Otome New Dream”. There are a large number of senior guitar masters in the team. Will teach Aya guitar skills.

