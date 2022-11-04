Since watching the Samsung folding machine conference in August, I have planted a seed for changing the system. I want to change my phone! (It’s me XD) But there is always a reason to buy things. Today Xue Xue is going to take stock of five reasons to convince everyone that the end of 2022 is the best time for fruit fans to give Android a chance!

Reason 1: The price is more reasonable when the performance is the same

The price of iPhones has always been high. Of course, their bionic chips are also recognized as the best performance. However, in recent years, there have been rumors of excess performance. In addition, when Apple launched the new iPhone 14 this year, it also began to carry old chips. In addition to being unhappy, I actually began to reflect, do I need to use the highest performance?Later, I studied the running points. In fact, many Android phones have excellent performance, and the price is more reasonable than the iPhone.

For example, the iPhone 14 equipped with Apple’s previous generation A15 bionic chip, although the processor is last year’s version, but the price is NTD 27,900, and this year’s Xiaomi flagship machine: Mi 12T Pro the processor is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is also the current flagship chip, but the price is under 20,000, only NT$19,999

▼ Xiaomi 12T Pro (features a 200 million pixel main lens)

Reason 2: You have never thought of other possibilities!The significance of the existence of a specific functional machine

Fruit fans are often said to “use Apple for what Apple gives.” I have been using the iPhone since the first smartphone, and I really never thought about changing the system. All the way from the iPhone 4 to the iPhone 14, it was published. A full ten years have passed (woohoo), I just realized: I didn’t find any other possibility!

There are many brands of Android system, and this also makes the existence of specific functional models unique. For example, some friends around me who love photography are more respected than Apple. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 7 Pro The super camera function, or if you like to play games, e-sports models ROG Phone 6 Pro or Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition The e-sports special edition may also be your choice?In short, the Android market is full of variety, novel and interesting, and it is worth exploring.

▼ Pixel 7 series just launched in October

Reason 3: You can be very special, there are many styles of Android phones

Okay, I guess people who read my article before already know what I’m talking about XD That’s right! Folding machine, I really want a mobile phone that looks like a compact box!Well, let’s get down to business, compared to the iPhone’s change from one lens to two or three, and the continuous increase of the lens, Android phones are really more versatile in terms of styling, except for foldable models such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4/Z Flip4 In addition, there are also those equipped with Zeiss lenses, those with stylus, fully transparent back shells, external cooling fans, as well as flip-lens phones that have been discontinued, and scroll phones that are technically unable to be mass-produced, etc… ……, the clan is not enough to be loaded, I don’t know what type of otter friends have come up with? Welcome to add XD

▼ Samsung Folding Machine Galaxy Z Flip4

Reason 4: If you want to change your mind, you can change your mind. It’s easier to change your Android phone

For everyone who wants to change the system, the most troublesome part must be the part of the backup. It is very accustomed to use the cloud backup of iCloud, or buy any subscription-based apps in the App Store, which are all pulling forces to prevent Apple users from changing the system, but if You are an Android user, anyway, you use your Google account for backups, and you can buy any apps from the Google Play Store, so even if you change the brand of your mobile phone, there are no restrictions. If you change your mind, you change your mind; although I use Apple now, my photos are backed up in Google Photos, so iCloud’s kidnapping force is ineffective for me, wow haha

Reason 5: iPhones will switch to USB-C next year

The last reason is the best reason to switch to Android in 2022, because next year iPhone will switch to USB-C port. If you are really not used to using Android, the new iPhone series in 2023 will be something you are used to. In addition to the old love, you will also save the installation fee of a charging cable (?) At least, with my current iPhone still able to play, next year’s iPhone will obviously be better than the iPhone 14, which is still using the Lightning charging port. better choice

Summary: some things, you have to try to know

In short, the above is the reason why I persuaded myself to buy a folding machine for myself XD. Of course, there are also many pulling forces blocking me. For example, the group of friends is almost all fruit fans, and I will be very lonely in the future AirDrop time. In addition, the computer I am currently using is MacBook Air, and the earphones are AirPods Pro. These have completely kidnapped me by the Apple ecosystem. I have to say that the Apple ecosystem is really well built. I have used it for a long time, and I never thought about it. Leave, but there are some things I don’t know if I don’t try it. Maybe new ones have to be created by myself (Yuanmu)