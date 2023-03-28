Cold rolling of strips and foils

Vollmer is presenting the BFI roll in a digital version at the trade fair.

At the METEC, Vollmer is showing two new products for cold strip rolling: The BFI roll for flatness measurement now has a web-based evaluation, which simplifies integration into the rolling process. In addition, the company now supplies the laser-based thickness gauges of the VTLG series in versions for strips up to 1,480 mm wide and for thin foils.

Flatness measurement with the digital BFI roll

To measure the flatness of strip, Vollmer has digitized the interface of the BFI roll: Communication with the process control of the roll stand takes place via TCP/IP. The parameterization of the software and the display in the new graphic design are completely web-based. Any device in the flatness calculator network that has a web browser – be it a PC, notebook, tablet or smartphone – can display the measurement data.

With individually manufactured diameters between 200 and 600 mm, the BFI roller, which Vollmer manufactures according to the patent of the VDeH industrial research institute (BFI), can be integrated into almost all roll stands instead of deflection rollers. The body of the roller is completely closed from the outside and can be reground on standard roller grinding machines. The width of the measuring zones can be freely selected from 17 mm.

Laser-based thickness measurement with VTLG

Vollmer is now supplying the VTLG thickness gauges with a jaw depth of up to 1,480 mm, so that they can also record a transverse thickness profile on wide strips. The new systems work with the same high measurement resolution of 0.1 µm as the smaller ones used on narrower ribbons. Also new is the VTLG 1420/20 for measuring strips up to 20 mm thick; with an opening width of 215 mm they measure to +/- 5 µm.

Vollmer is also showing the VTLG 101/1 at the trade fair. It is specially designed for the cold rolling of foils with a thickness between 0.003 and 2.0 mm and is the only laser measuring system available on the market that can also be used when rolling foils in the immediate vicinity of the roll gap. It works with an absolute measuring accuracy of +/- 0.5 µm.

Vollmer at Metec 2023

Dusseldorf, June 12 to 16, 2023

Halle 4 / Stand D18

About Friedrich Vollmer Feinmeasuring Devices GmbH

The development of the world‘s first strip thickness measuring device, which was able to measure the thickness of strips during rolling in the cold rolling stand with an accuracy of a few µm, marks the beginning of the company’s history in 1963. Vollmer was also one of the first companies to carry out flatness measurements on running strips.

Over the years, Vollmer has developed various contact gauges as well as isotope and X-ray systems for strip thickness measurement, flatness measurement systems and roll gauges. Today, more than 2,500 strip thickness gauges and over 100 flatness measurement systems are installed in rolling mills all over the world. Vollmer has equipped more than 100 roll grinding machines with roll measuring devices. The modernization of roll stands, including the conversion to hydraulic adjustments and systems for controlling the thickness (AGC) and flatness (AFC) of strip round off the delivery program.

Vollmer employs around 85 people at the main plant in Hagen. In more than 30 countries, partners and subsidiaries are available to customers as contacts and provide fast on-site service.

company contact

Friedrich Vollmer Feinmessgerätebau GmbH

Dipl.-Ing. Every Roller

Verbandsstrasse 60 b

58093 Hagen

+49 2334 507-0



http://www.vollmergmbh.de

Press contact

VIP Communication

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen

+49 241 89468-24



http://www.vip-kommunikation.de