Foreign media: Microsoft discontinued the brand mouse and keyboard to focus on Surface peripheral products in the future

According to foreign media The Verge, Microsoft will stop launching products such as mice and keyboards with the “Microsoft” brand, and these products will cease production and sales. However, Microsoft will continue to make Surface-branded computer accessories.

Microsoft first launched a Microsoft-branded mouse in 1983, but according to an official statement, going forward the company will focus on launching Surface-branded Windows PC devices, which include mice, keyboards, stylus pens, port expanders, and adaptive accessories wait. Existing Microsoft-branded PC accessories, such as mice and keyboards, will continue to be sold at existing prices while supplies last.

Over the years, Microsoft has been trying to position Surface as a high-end brand, so the price of Surface is usually relatively high for the same products and accessories. For example, Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboard currently sells for US$45 (about HK$354), while the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard sells for as much as US$130 (about HK$1,020).

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has performed well in terms of revenue, with an annual growth rate of 9%. However, Microsoft’s device revenue (including Surface, PC equipment and HoloLens) fell 30% year-over-year.

