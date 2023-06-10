Home » Foreign players modified AMD RX 5600 XT graphics card, DIY doubled the memory to 12GB
Foreign player Paulo Gomes successfully modified the AMD RX 5600 XT graphics card a while ago, and upgraded the 6GB graphics card memory to 12GB.

According to AMD’s official website, the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card will be launched in 2020, using Navi10 GPU, with 2304 CU and 192bit 6GB memory.

The foreign master replaced the original 1 GB 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory chip with the latest 2GB 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory chip, and modified the BIOS through a new method, thus realizing his plan of doubling the memory.

In the end, the RX 5600 XT graphics card with 12GB of large video memory was successfully recognized by the system and supported the official driver.

The RX 5600 XT graphics card was launched at the beginning of 2020 at a price of NT$9,300. At present, there are basically no new products on the e-commerce platform.

