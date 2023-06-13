Frankly, it lags behind Sony and Nintendo!Microsoft executives personally revealed that Xbox “reversed the situation” with one trick – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Europe News Agency)

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase 2023 presentation this year has been well received by the outside world. In the face of competition from Sony and Nintendo’s two rivals, can Microsoft’s Xbox reverse the situation? In this regard, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s game director responsible for Xbox, expressed his latest views in an interview with Bloomberg.

Phil Spencer first admitted that Xbox is indeed in the third place, currently behind Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation. In order to expand its influence, Microsoft’s strategy is to release games on multiple platforms. With the Game Pass subscription service, players can use Xbox Host and PC play simultaneously.

It is rumored that Sony will release the PS5 Pro in 2024, which will be more powerful than the current model, but Microsoft seems to have no plans to upgrade in the short term. Phil Spencer said that he is satisfied with the existing hardware and has not received relevant feedback on the need to upgrade the performance of the mainframe. He also believes that the direction of Xbox product development should be driven and determined by players.

One of the few hardware Microsoft announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is the Xbox Series S Carbon Black. The performance is still an entry-level next-generation console, mainly adding 1TB storage capacity to meet the needs of Game Pass and digital games.

