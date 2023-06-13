Frequent rainfall from South China to Yunnan, large-scale high temperature in the north will hit – Teller Report Teller Report

For three days from today (June 13 to 15), there will be frequent rainfall in southern China and Yunnan, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas, and local heavy rain or heavy rain. North China, Northeast China and other places are dominated by sunny and hot weather. From tomorrow, large-scale high-temperature weather will hit, and the high-temperature range will continue to expand. Until the weekend, central and western Liaoning and central and western Jilin will also usher in high temperatures one after another.

Frequent rainfall from South China to Yunnan, local heavy rain or heavy rain

Last week, the southern rain belt gradually fell southward, and the areas from Jiangnan, South China to Yunnan became the places with the most concentrated rainfall. Yesterday, central Liaoning and southwestern Henan, western and southeastern Hubei, northern and southwestern Hunan, eastern Guizhou, western Guangxi, western Guangdong, southern Yunnan, southern Hainan Island, southeastern Tibet, and southern Taiwan appeared scattered Heavy rain or heavy rain, local heavy rain in Anshan, Liaoning, Changde, Hunan, Honghe and Wenshan, Yunnan, Maoming, Guangdong, Wuzhishan and Baoting, Hainan Island, and local rainfall in Pingtung, Kaohsiung, Hualien, Taiwan, etc. 100-237 mm.

For three days from today, there will be strong water vapor transport and frequent rainfall from South China to Yunnan. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet, and local heavy rain or heavy rain, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, or hail. Strong convective weather.

Specifically, today, eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, eastern Jilin, southwestern Sichuan, most of Yunnan, southern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, most of Zhejiang, northern Fujian, southern and northeastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, eastern Hainan Island and There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the south, most of Taiwan Island, etc. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50～ 80mm).

Tomorrow, northeastern Inner Mongolia, western and northeastern Heilongjiang, western Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, eastern Tibet, western and southern Sichuan, most of Yunnan, southern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, southern and eastern Fujian, most of Hainan Island, Taiwan There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, there are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-180 mm) in southeastern Tibet, northwestern and southern Yunnan, the central and eastern coast of Guangdong, and southeastern Fujian.

The day after tomorrow, northern Heilongjiang, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, southeastern Tibet, southeastern Qinghai, southeastern Sichuan, western Chongqing, southeastern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, central and southern Guangdong, southeastern Jiangxi, southeastern Fujian, northern Hainan Island, Taiwan Island There are moderate to heavy rains in some areas of other places. Among them, there are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-140 mm) in southeastern Tibet, the central coast of Guangdong, and central and southern Taiwan Island.

At present, the meteorological drought in eastern Yunnan is still severe, and precipitation is beneficial to alleviate the drought. However, continuous heavy rainfall in southern Yunnan may easily induce geological mountain torrents and other disasters. The local public should pay attention to precautions. At the same time, local rainfall in South China and other places is relatively strong, and attention must be paid to prevent secondary disasters that may be caused by rainfall.

Large-scale high-temperature weather in the north will hit parts of North China or be subject to continuous high temperatures

Yesterday, the high temperature “flame out” in the north. The range of high temperatures in the areas north of the Yangtze River has shrunk, the heat in Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and areas north of it has eased, and the high temperatures in the Huanghuai and Jianghuai areas have also decreased significantly, and the highest temperature in many places has dropped to around 30°C.

However, starting today, as the high pressure ridge gradually moves eastward, the heat in the north will escalate again, and the high temperature will first appear in the North China Plain. From tomorrow to the weekend, the high temperature will continue to develop in the north, and the scope will continue to expand. Among them, tomorrow there will be areas of high temperature in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Henan, and western Shandong. The highest temperature in southern Hebei and northern Henan will reach 38°C to 39°C. On Thursday, the high temperature range will also extend to central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, and then until the weekend, central and western Liaoning and central and western Jilin will also usher in high temperatures one after another.

This high temperature process lasted a long time for the North China Plain, and the number of consecutive high temperature days in some places can reach 5 to 6 days. In big cities, such as Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, and Jinan, it is possible to continuously experience high temperatures above 35°C.

For the Northeast, this hot weather process will also promote the process of entering summer, and many places including Shenyang and Changchun may also usher in the first high temperature day this year. The public should pay attention to sunstroke prevention and sun protection, and drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke.