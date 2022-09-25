Still no official details on how it will work and how much the subscription with advertising will cost, but during the 2022 edition of Tudum (the name comes from the sound the app makes for TV when it launches), Netflix showed trailers and unveiled details of upcoming movies, series and video games coming to the platform.

From the new chapter of Dinner with Crime a Squid Game 2from two different contents set in the universe of The Witcher but to Bridgerton and the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Torohere’s what will come out and when, sorted by date.

Tv in streaming We tried Paramount Plus: how much it costs, how it works and 5 beautiful things to see by Emanuele Capone September 19, 2022



The series and films expected in 2022

A Bridgerton spinoff

Bridgerton is among the most successful series of the platform, so it was foreseeable that it would have a sequel. Which, however, is not a sequel: during Tudum 2022 a short clip of a spinoff was shown, titled Queen Charlotte. There is no release date yet.

The Addams, Wednesday and Mano

Tim Burton returns to directing with a series dedicated to Wednesdaythe terrible little girl of the Addams family (played by Jenna Ortega): The clip shown at Tudum 2022 focuses on Mano, which in the original language is called Thing. The series arrives on Netflix on November 23rd.

Behind the scenes of Pinocchio

This is the year of Collodi’s historic fairy tale: there is a film in computer graphics on Disney Plus and one will come in stop-motion su Netflix, directed by Guillermo del Toro. The clip shows how the work was made, streaming from December 9th.

Dinner with Murder again

One of the surprises of the last season, the film with Daniel Craig as a charming detective private back with Glass Onion: The new trailer shows part of the rich cast, who will be grappling with a series of complicated puzzles to solve. On Netflix since December.

Prequel and third season for The Witcher

Born from a video game franchise, this series has had a huge success on Netflix, so much so that it deserves the splitting: the prequel Blood Originwith Michelle Yeoh, will arrive in December; season 3, about which there is no information yet, is instead expected for the summer of 2023.

What will come in 2023

Jennifer Lopez as a killer

The premise of The Mother is not new: a killer who has retired from the scene who returns to action to defend a loved one. The novelty is that who he killer è Jennifer Lopez and that the person to be saved is a daughter who was believed to be lost. Streaming from May 2023.

Gal Gadot has the Heart of Stone

The film is titled Heart of Stone, is an action thriller and also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. But above all the beautiful Gal Gadot, who described it as “very realistic and crude”. It arrives in 2023.

The mystery of Squid Game 2

During Tudum 2022, no new clips of Squid Game 2, however, the director Hwang Dong-Hyuk showed a sequence never seen before of the first chapter, a phenomenon of 2021 on Netflix. Season 2, expected between 2023 and 2024, will be “full of completely new stories”. And of course some new, evil games.

The bills in your pocket From wifi to TV series, from music to books: for your digital life you spend 130 euros a month, but maybe you don’t know it by Emanuele Capone, Pier Luigi Pisa August 28, 2022



A new video game

Oxenfree is already available

Netflix continues to believe a lot in video games: the one shown at Tudum 2022 is called Oxenfree, is an RPG and is already available. Long ago, the streaming platform has acquired control of the developer, Night School Studioand this is the first fruit of the new collaboration.