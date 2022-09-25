Is ten thousand yuan expensive? iPhone 14 Pro global hot sale: Apple will make a lot of money to account for 60% of the high-end mobile phone market

I thought that under the current global inflation situation, the iPhone 14 should sell better than the 14 Pro series (after all, it is cheaper), but the truth is exactly the opposite.

According to the supply chain, Apple has asked supplier Foxconn to readjust some iPhone 14 production lines to support the iPhone 14 Pro models, which seems to support reports that the standard version is not as popular with consumers as the new Pro.

Industry chain sources said that Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory reorganized at least five workshops at Apple’s request, and workers at this factory mentioned the code “27”, referring to the iPhone 14 produced by Foxconn in Zhengzhou.

Insiders further broke the news that Foxconn dismantled part of the iPhone 14/14 Plus production line to convert it into the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max production line, because the market demand for the Pro series is higher, and the production capacity has been replaced by Pro and max. , earn more.

According to DigiTimes, so far this year, Apple’s market share of high-end mobile phones with a unit price of more than $500 has reached 55% in the off-season and 60% in the peak season, but if sales of the iPhone 14 Pro maintain the current momentum, its rising peak-season share may be will become the norm.

According to DigiTimes,The real metric for iPhone 14 Pro demand will be sales performance in the first month after the initial wave of pre-orders. Last year’s iPhone 13 Pro model is said to have recorded “excellent” long-tail sales after the first wave of pre-orders, indicating that it has become a mainstream upgrade for iPhone users due to its robust specification upgrade.

By contrast, the iPhone 14 has the same form factor design and display as the iPhone 13, and uses the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, in addition to updated camera features. Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is a larger version with a bigger battery, replacing the less popular “mini” size in the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.

Some people in the industry even bluntly said that the hot sale of the iPhone 14 Pro is actually a reasonable thing. In the context of global inflation, the price of mobile phones is rising, and after the Android model loses its cost-effectiveness, it will set off Apple more attractive.