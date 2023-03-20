MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI Motherboard

▲ MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard

MSI has launched a new MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard, which is positioned as a mid-range X670 Extreme motherboard. It has a 14 + 2 + 1 phase 80A SPS power supply design, with 2 sets of large aluminum extrusion VRM radiators, which can provide stable high-performance output , supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, 4 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, WiFi 6E wireless network module, provides a good variety of motherboard connections and expansion functions, and can satisfy most gamers and The needs of intermediate and high-level players.

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is ATX Form Factor, with a size of 30.48cm x 24.384cm. It has an 8-layer 2oz Copper PCB design. It uses a black PCB with a black metal heat sink. All metal heat sinks are treated with a brushed finish. , The military hardcore style makes the product more stable and reliable, and the overall design is quite low-key.

Support Ryzen 7000 processor, new Socket AM5

The latest Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 processor adopts a new LGA 1718 package interface. The new generation AM5 motherboard has changed from the previous Socket AM4 PGA 1331 socket to the new Socket AM5 LGA 1718 socket, and the pin contact has been changed from the CPU to the motherboard slot. Provided, the CPU Socket installation and removal method is very similar to the Intel LGA 1700 Socket. It is fixed by a pressure rod to ensure that the pressure is evenly distributed on the surface of the processor, and it can also avoid the loosening of the processor when removing the CPU cooler.

▲ Socket AM5 socket

The package size of the new Socket AM5 socket is the same as Socket AM4 at 40.0mm x 40.0mm, and retains the design of the double buckle bracket, which is fixed on the metal backplane at the bottom of the motherboard. The installation hole position and hole distance are almost the same, so some AM4 The radiator is compatible with Socket AM5 socket.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Processor Family (Zen 4 architecture)

Ryzen 9 7950X3D 5nm+6nm 16/32 16MB 128MB 4.2GHz 5.7GHz 120W ✔ RDNA 2 28x Lanes PCIe 5.0 US$699 Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 16MB 64MB 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 170W ✔ US$699 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12/24 12MB 128MB 4.4GHz 5.6GHz 120W ✔ US$599 Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 12MB 64MB 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 170W ✔ US$549 Ryzen 9 7900 12/24 12MB 64MB 3.7GHz 5.4GHz 65W ✔ US$429 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8/16 8MB 96MB 4.2GHz 5.0GHz 120W ✔ US$499 Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 8MB 32MB 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 105W ✔ US$399 Ryzen 7 7700 8/16 8MB 32MB 3.8GHz 5.3GHz 65W ✔ US$329 Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 6MB 32MB 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 105W ✔ US$299 Ryzen 5 7600 6/12 6MB 32MB 3.8GHz 5.1GHz 65W ✔ US$229

The Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 processor adopts the brand new 5nm Zen 4 Core and 6nm I/O Die, breaking the core frequency to above 5.0GHz while the number of cores remains unchanged, the IPC performance of the previous generation Zen 3 architecture has increased by 13%, and the new Added support for AVX-512 instruction set, DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and iGPU built-in display with RDNA 2 core.

New AMD X670E SoC

▲ AMD X670E system chip

The full name of the new AMD X670E chipset is X670 Extreme. It belongs to the X670 chipset series rather than an independent chipset model. The board only needs to provide at least 1 set of PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD storage devices, and supports CPU and memory overclocking unlocking. In order to provide better motherboard connectivity and expandability, the current generation X670E / X670 motherboards use 2 sets of IOD chips, connected through Daisy Chain daisy chain, CPU to PCH 1st and PCH 1st to PCH 2nd are all PCIe 4.0 x4 Bus .

▲ PCH radiator

Since the X670E / X670 chipset uses a brand-new process chip, the heat generated during operation is not high, and the passive heat sink can solve the heat dissipation problem and provide completely quiet working performance.

The new X670E / X670 chipset has up to 12x PCIe 4.0 Lanes and 8x PCIe 3.0 Lanes, which can provide 3 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and 2 sets of PCIe 3.0 x4 or 8 sets of SATA 6bps interfaces. In addition, it can provide up to 2 sets of USB 20Gbps interfaces, 8 sets of USB 10Gbps interfaces and 12 sets of USB 480Mbps interfaces. The chipset specifications are very strong.

AMD 600 Series Chipset Family

X670E 2x 20Gbps / 1x 20Gbps + 2x 10Gbps / 4x 10Gbps 8x 10Gbps 12x 12x Gen4 + 8x Gen3 Up to 8x ✔ ✔ PCIe Gen5 GFX + Gen5 M.2 X670 PCIe Gen4 GFX + Gen5 M.2 B650E 1x 20Gbps / 2x 10Gbps 4x 10Gbps 6x 8x Gen4 + 4x Gen3 Up to 4x ✔ PCIe Gen5 GFX + Gen5 M.2 B650 PCIe Gen4 GFX

Support up to DDR5-6600+ OC

▲ Support 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard has 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots, using SMT surface mount technology slots to reduce signal interference, supports Dual Channel dual-channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, each set of DIMM expansion The slot supports a maximum capacity of 32GB, and the maximum system memory capacity is 128GB, supporting XMP and EXPO memory overclocking profiles. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR5-6600+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

The test uses Ryzen 5 7600X CPU and TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 16GB x2 memory, and successfully overclocked to DDR5-6400 CL32 after manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value.

14 + 2 + 1 phase 80A SPS power supply module

▲ Using 14 + 2 + 1 groups of 80A SPS power supply modules

In terms of VRM power supply modules, the MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard uses a 17-phase digital power supply module, of which 14 phases are for CPU vCore power supply, 2 phases are for SOC power supply, and 1 phase is for MISC power supply. Each phase of power supply averagely shares the current load, Enhanced system stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ MP2857 PWM controller

▲ MP87670 80A SPS chip

MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard MPS MP2857 PWM controller, and operates in 14 (7×2) + 2-phase parallel configuration, drives 14-phase CPU vCore power supply and 2-phase SOC power supply, with 16 sets of MPS MP87670 80A SPS DrMOS chip, vCore part The total output can reach a current load of 1,120A, which is enough to meet the power supply requirements of all Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

▲ MxL7630S MOSFET chip

The new MISC power supply part integrates the power supply part other than vCore and SOC, and matches with a group of MaxLinear MxL7630S integrated MOSFET chips.

▲ Using metal alloy power inductors, low resistance solid capacitors

Metal alloy power inductors and low resistance solid capacitors are used to improve the stability of Vcore voltage supply under high load or large overclocking conditions, resulting in a more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+8-pin power supply slot

MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard adopts 2 sets of ATX 8-pin CPU power supply sockets, which can meet the power consumption requirements of AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard uses 2 sets of large extruded aluminum radiators with aluminum extruded fins. One of the radiators extends to the entire I/O Cover to increase the heat dissipation area to improve For the heat dissipation effect, it is equipped with a high-performance 7 W/mk thermal paste to enhance the heat transfer performance, which can keep the MOSFET chip at a lower operating temperature and provide a stable power supply output for the system.

SMT PCIe 5.0 slot, PCIe Steel Armor slot

▲ Provide 3 sets of PCIe x16 slots

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard provides 3 sets of PCIe x16 slots, the PCI_E1 under the CPU socket and the PCI_E3 slot under the PCI_E2 slot support up to PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 4.0 x4 respectively, and are provided by CPU LANES, the PCI_E3 slot The PCI_E4 slot below supports up to PCIe 4.0 x2 and is provided by the X670 chipset. The PCIE_E4 slot shares bandwidth with the M2_4 slot, and one side will be closed when the other side is in use.

▲ PCIe Steel Armor metal case reinforcement slot

The PCI_E1 slot uses a PCIe Steel Armor metal casing to reinforce the slot, which can enhance the supporting capacity of the slot. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, the slot design using SMT surface mount technology is changed, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

PCIe slot configuration

PCI_E1 (PCIe x16) PCIe 5.0 x16 CPU PCI_E2 (PCIe x1) PCIe 3.0 x1 X670 PCI_E3 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x4 X670 PCI_E4 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x2 X670 (M2_4)

4 sets of M.2 SSD, 4 sets of SATA 3 interface

▲ M2_1, M2_2, M2_3, M2_4 slots (top to bottom)

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard provides 4 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The M2_1 slot below the CPU slot supports up to PCIe 5.0 x4 and is provided by CPU LANES, while the M2_2, M2_3, and M2_4 slots below the PCI_E1 slot Both support up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and are provided by the X670 chipset.

▲ Equipped with M.2 SSD metal heat sink

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, the M2_1 slot has a metal heat sink with double-sided heat conduction surfaces, while the M2_2 and M2_3 slots have a single-sided metal heat sink, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure The high-speed M.2 SSD can provide the best read and write speed stably. The read-only M2_4 socket does not have a metal heat sink.

▲ EZ M.2 Clip design

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is equipped with an EZ M.2 Clip design in the M.2 slot, which allows users to install and fix the M.2 SSD without twisting the mounting screws.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gb/s) M Key 22110 CPU M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 X670 M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 X670 M2_4 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 X670

▲ Provide 4 sets of SATA 6Gbps connection ports

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces through the X670 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 operation modes.

8 groups of USB ports, USB-C DP display output

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard adopts the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, which not only makes the installation more convenient for users, but also makes it more neat and beautiful for players who use an open chassis, and also strengthens the dustproof effect.

The rear I/O panel of the MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 (FRL) and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 video output interfaces. The former supports a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected], and the latter supports a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected]

It also provides 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-C port, and 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps Type-A Interface, and the USB 3.2 10Gbps Type-C interface supports DP Alt Mode display output function, supports up to 4096×[email protected] resolution, and the overall number of USB is relatively sufficient.

In addition, the motherboard provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps front USB Type-C ports.

BIOS Flashback button

▲ BIOS Flashback button

The MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard has a BIOS Flashback button. When the CPU is not installed, pressing the BIOS Flashback button will update the BIOS version, which is very practical.

Realtek 2.5G Network Module

▲ Realtek RTL8125BG network chip

In terms of wired network, the MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard adopts Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports a maximum network connection speed of 2500Mbps, and supports downward speeds of 1000/100/10 Mbps. Short, bringing a more refreshing network connection experience.

AMD RZ616 Wi-Fi 6E Wireless Network Module

▲ MediaTek MT7922A22M Wi-Fi Card

In terms of wireless network, MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is equipped with AMD RZ616 Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module, uses MediaTek MT7922A22M Wi-Fi Card, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11a downwards /b/g/n/ac wireless network protocol, the highest frequency band has been upgraded from 5GHz to 6GHz, with higher short-distance transmission speed and lower delay. It also has Bluetooth 5.3 to support the connection of the new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products. .

AUDIO BOOST, Realtek ALC1220 audio chip

▲ Realtek ALC1220 audio chip

In terms of sound effect, MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is equipped with AUDIO BOOST sound effect module, adopts Realtek ALC1220 sound effect chip, supports up to 7.1 channel surround sound effect, S/PDIF optical output, DSD format playback, DTS:X Ultra audio technology, sound effect The format is up to 32-bit / 192KHz, and it provides the function of automatic detection of headphone impedance. With the audio processing capacitor, it improves the sound analysis ability and the sound extension and expansion effect, provides warm and natural sound quality, and brings realism to professional gamers. sound effects.

Mystic Light RGB lighting effect support

In order to meet the needs of RGB lighting, the MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard provides 2 sets of 4-pin RGB LED interfaces, supporting standard 5050 RGB LED strips, with an output of 12V 3A 36W, and 2 sets of 3-pin programmable RGB interfaces, supporting The standard WS2812B ARGB LED strip has an output of 5V 3A 15W, allowing users to arrange more abundant RGB lighting effects for the system.

MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI Motherboard

Price: HK$2,680

Enquiry: Hornington (3626-9898) / Felton (2273-8393)

Flat comments:

MSI newly launched the MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard, which uses 14 + 2 + 1 sets of 80A SPS power supply modules, with a large aluminum extruded fin heat sink, can provide stable high-performance output, supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, and can provide future The launched PCIe 5.0 graphics card and M.2 SSD device are ready to support 3 sets of PCIe x16 slots, 4 sets of M.2 SSD slots, 2.5G LAN network modules, WiFi 6E wireless network modules and other motherboard connections And expansion functions, the motherboard positioning is suitable for users who will consider upgrading the computer configuration in the future and the budget is not too high.