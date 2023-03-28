Home Technology Galaxy S23 BUG reaches new heights, it will automatically crash at 30x zoom- Qooah
Technology

Galaxy S23 BUG reaches new heights, it will automatically crash at 30x zoom- Qooah

by admin
Galaxy S23 BUG reaches new heights, it will automatically crash at 30x zoom- Qooah

Various BUGs will inevitably appear during the use of smart devices, which is one of the reasons why device manufacturers update the system from time to time.

On March 27, the head of the Samsung community said that there is a bug in the Galaxy S23 mobile phone running the OneUI 5.1 system, that is, after using the 30x zoom when shooting, it may cause the camera APP to crash.

Confirmed by the Samsung software department, the bug is caused by the asynchronous action points when switching quickly. At present, Samsung has officially produced a patch file internally, and it has entered the testing stage. It is expected to be pushed to users in the April update.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a bug again, and the S Pen will suddenly disconnect

It is worth mentioning that Samsung officially refused to disclose the camera crash bug caused by the patch file of that month, but it will be fixed in the next month’s update.

See also  The story of the perfect copy of Ilary Blasi

You may also like

Enterprise Java: Eclipse Foundation startet Jakarta EE Developer...

Tech Diary — Early 1990s

Bloomberg: ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Doesn’t Exist

Complete 820 watt balcony power station with WiFi...

The flying machine in The Legend of Zelda:...

On test: Chiba Bio-Xcell gloves

Hubble Telescope’s long-term monitoring shows that Uranus has...

KEF launches the brand’s first THX Dominus certified...

Agriculture in the drought: waste water, genetic engineering,...

B&W 700 S3 series x DENON super bamboo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy