Gamescom 2023, Xbox will participate in this year’s edition …

Today Xbox shared details about their participation in the Gamescom 2023. This year, Xbox will have its biggest booth yet, with a huge amount of new games arriving for console, PC and Game Pass. But also great photo opportunities, the return of the Xbox FanFest and much more.

Xbox at Gamescom 2023, which games will be presented

They will be presented exclusively at the fair Starfield, Forza Motorsport e Ara: History Untold. For the first time it will be possible to play Towerbornethe new adventure from the developers of Stoic, and will present the latest content coming for The Elder Scrolls Online e Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Additionally, players will be able to play over 25 titles from Xbox third-party partners and friends of ID@Xbox, including the world debut of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 di GSC Game World, Payday 3 di Overkill Software e Starbreeze Studios, Downstream by DontNod, recently announced, ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon di FromSoftware, Party Animals di Recreate Games, Cyberpunk 2077:Phantom Liberty di CD PROJEKT RED, Under the Waves di Spotlight by Quantic Dream, Persona 5 Tactics by Sega Atlus and many others.

ID@Xbox ten years

Also, Xbox will be celebrating i this year 10 years of ID@Xboxfirst announced at gamescom 2013, showcasing a range of ID@Xbox titles for you to try, including Lamplighter’s League by Paradox, SteamWorld Build di Thunderful, Lightyear Frontier by Amplifier and many more.

Gamescom 2023 in diretta streaming

For those who will not have the opportunity to participate, Xbox has organized three days of live streaming of approximately 3 hours straight from the Xbox booth. He will also be hosting a special Xbox FanFest and attending Devcom 2023, of which Xbox is a sponsor.

New Xbox Home: what changes?

The new Home is the result of a careful study by the Xbox team, who listened to feedback and data from users of the community and Xbox Insiders, examined industry best practices and understood what were the most used features by users on their interface. The goal is to offer users an easier and more intuitive way to discover new games, connect with communities and rediscover the titles they already love.

Among the main novelties of the new Home, we find:

Quick access menu at the top of the home page. This allows you to easily navigate through your library, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search, and settings.

Simpler and cleaner layoutwhich creates more space for the wallpaper and places recently played titles and other content and apps at the bottom of the screen.

Ability to show game graphics associated with recently played titles. This hour will be activated by simply swiping between games.

Spaces dedicated to the discovery of gameswith personalized lists of titles for each player, based on his tastes and interests.

Quick Resume becomes more immediate and comes the chance to fix favorite games and apps.

More space for Friends & Community, the section that shows what your friends are up to and what's the latest news from the Xbox world.