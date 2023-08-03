Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us for FM 90.9 from Neuquén, via FM 91.9 from Roca, via rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO Thursday August 3.

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– They denounce that for months they have been living with sewage at School 132 of Paraje “La Parra”. The general secretary of Unter Cinco Saltos, Carlos Cervin, speaks with “Rarranquemos”.

– The president of Provincial Roads and Undersecretary of Public Services, Mauro Millan, informs how the tasks will continue on Route 43, after the collapse in Chos Malal.

– The biologist Analía Dalia tells the details of the contest to baptize whales in the San Matías Gulf.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The weekend is coming and the Caja Mágica presents “The Avengers”. The actress Mariana Corral invites you to see the play this Friday at 9:30 p.m.

– The pre-candidate for national deputy for Libres del Sur de Neuquén, Gladys Aballay, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio to tell her proposals 10 days before PASO 2023.

– The journalist Naira Torres Bel tells you about the trends that weaved conversations on social networks this week: the break between Tini and Rodrigo De Paul, the secrets of NASA and much more.

– The former Minister of Transportation and spokesman for Unión por la Patria, Alexis Guerrera, tells how the Minister of Economy and candidate for President of the Nation, Sergio Massa, is preparing for the final stretch of the campaign.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– Housing crisis and land takeover processes in Cipolletti. Analyzes the sociologist and researcher at the National University of Comahue, Mariana Giaretto.

– Within the framework of the World Breastfeeding Week, Laura Quinteros, childcare worker and member of the Neuquén Human Milk Bank, reflects on shared breastfeeding.

– The Government of Río Negro called a public hearing to analyze the environmental impact studies of the Vaca Muerta Sur Oil Pipeline and Terminal project, presented by YPF. Lieutenant Governor Alejandro Palmieri speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon.

– Tomorrow begins the 52nd edition of the Vuelta de la Manzana, in its version for the Argentine Rally. Share the latest details Jorge “Goyo” Martínez, president of the General Roca Flyers Association.

Tune in to RÍO NEGRO RADIO.





