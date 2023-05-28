git and GitLab: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for git and GitLab. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26th, 2023 to a vulnerability that became known on February 15th, 2023 with several vulnerabilities for git and GitLab. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Open Source git, Open Source GitLab, Microsoft GitHub Enterprise are affected by the vulnerability and open source Gitea.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3246 (Status: 05/26/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for git and GitLab – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.4.

git and GitLab Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Git is free software for distributed version control of files.GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in git and GitLab to disclose information and manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-22490 and CVE-2023-23946 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source git < 2.39.2 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.38.4 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.37.6 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.36.5 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.35.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.34.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.33.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.32.6 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.31.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.30.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source GitLab < 15.8.2 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.7.7 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.6.8 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise < 3.7.6 (cpe:/a:microsoft:github_enterprise)

Open Source Gitea < 1.18.4 (cpe:/a:gitea:gitea)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

