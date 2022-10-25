It’s become quite common for video games to offer multiple graphical modes on current-generation consoles, and God of War: Ragnarök is no stranger to that. In fact, the Santa Monica Studios title will actually go beyond here with several options, one of which even brings 120fps gameplay to PS5 players.

As pointed out in a report by Press Start, Ragnarök is said to have four graphics mode options, and the game will be in a purely resolution-friendly mode (4K/30fps), a locked performance mode (60 fps locked), slightly Play in demanding resolution mode (4K/40fps) or even more demanding performance mode (up to 120fps unlocked).

To get the game running in these levels, you’ll need an HDMI 2.1 capable TV/monitor and an aux cable to boot, but it’s good to know that Ragnarök will give players a lot of options to experience it the way they want.