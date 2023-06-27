Google Update screwed up again? Pixel 6, 7 series and then spread the power consumption disaster – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/photographed by reporter Liu Huiqin)

Since the launch of Google Pixel 6 and 7, there have been continuous reports of disasters such as power consumption and heat, and software updates seem to be one of the sources. In the latest June update, foreign netizens reported a new wave of disasters on Pixel 6 and 7.

According to a foreign media “9to5google” report, an article on Reddit has already had hundreds of netizens discussing the June update disaster of Pixel. The most common problem is that the power consumption of mobile phones has increased, such as charging twice a day or standby The battery is draining much faster than before, and some users experience unstable signal. However, some netizens said that the mobile phone has become more stable after the update, and the disaster did not happen to all models.

“9to5google” stated that Google will release the latest version on the first Monday of each month as usual, and gradually push it to all Pixel phones, and the disaster is expected to be alleviated by then.

A few days ago, Statista, a research organization, made statistics on mobile phone users in the United States. Will the next mobile phone change brand? Compared with Apple and Samsung, Google Pixel has the lowest user loyalty. As high as 57% of users think they will switch to other brands, and only 26% choose to stay with Pixel phones. Many foreign media believe that the reason is precisely because of the related disasters of Pixel 6 and 7.

