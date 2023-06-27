Home » Shang Juncheng regrets losing to top seed Analdi Wimbledon qualifiers and stops in the first round – Xinhua English.news.cn
Shang Juncheng regrets losing to top seed Analdi Wimbledon qualifiers and stops in the first round – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 26, Beijing time, in the first round of the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Qualifying Tournament, Chinese teenager Shang Chengcheng played against the tournament’s top seed Analdi. The two sides fought fiercely in three sets in this game. Shang Chengcheng was reversed when he won the first set. He was out 1-2 regrettably and stopped in the first round of the qualifying round.

In the first set, Shang Juncheng broke the opponent’s serve with 4 points in a row in the 7th game. In the 9th game, Shang completed another break and won the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Shang Juncheng took the lead in breaking serve in the 4th game, and his opponent broke back in the 5th game. The first 12 rounds of the two sides were tied 6-6, and the game entered the tiebreaker. Analdi scored 7 points in a row in the tie-break and won the second tie-break 7-0.

In the deciding set, the two sides kept their serve in the first 11 games. In the 12th game, Shang Chengcheng was broken in a game where there was no way out. It was a pity that they lost the deciding set 5-7.

