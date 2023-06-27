Bundesliga: Leipzig’s Nkunku is moving to Chelsea

Status: 06/20/2023 11:58 a.m

The paper is said to have been signed a year ago, now both clubs have made it official: RB Leipzig’s top striker Christopher Nkunku is moving to Chelsea, where he has a six-year contract.

It’s now official: Top striker Christopher Nkunku is moving from RB Leipzig to the Premier League for two-time Champions League winners Chelsea. The German cup winner confirmed this on Tuesday (06/20/2023). According to media reports, Chelsea activated a €60m transfer clause.

Nkunku: “Four unforgettable years in Leipzig”

“Now it’s time for me to say ‘Au Revoir’ Leipzig. I am incredibly grateful to RB Leipzig and everyone at the club – my team, the coaching staff, the staff and staff and most importantly the fans. I had four years in Leipzig, that I will never forget,” Nkunku is quoted as saying. The Frenchman moved from Paris St. Germain to Leipzig in 2019 and made a total of 172 appearances for RBL. He scored 70 goals and was also instrumental in the two cup wins in 2022 and 2023. He was also Footballer of the Year in 2022. “It was a big step for me from Paris to come to a new country in 2019,” said Nkunku. “I became a national player at RB Leipzig and have developed extremely well both as a sport and as a person.”

Eberl: “Will find good solutions to close the gap”

Now the Frenchman should cause a sensation in the Premier League. His contract, which he is said to have signed last year, runs until 2029. Sporting director Max Eberl said of Nukunku’s departure: “As a club, we are very proud that a player at RB Leipzig has developed so well that he is now in another top league and to switch to a top English club. Now we will find good solutions to close the gap that Christo is leaving,” said sporting director Max Eberl.

