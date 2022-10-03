Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will be officially released this week! Recently, there have been rumors of specifications and prices, but the strongest leaker turned out to be the official one. Google’s official store on Shopee put the new products to be released in advance over the weekend. The Pixel 7 phone will maintain the price of the previous generation, but the watch is a bit expensive. .

Google’s official Shopee Mall, run by Taiwan’s Big Brother, will put Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch on the shelves early on weekends. According to the mall, Google Pixel 7 will launch 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions, priced at NT$18,990 and NT$21,990, Pixel 7 The Pro is available in 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB versions, priced at NT$26,990 and NT$29,990, the same capacity and price as the previous generation.

▲ The price of the Google Pixel 7 series will be the same as the previous generation.

The Google Pixel Watch has a price of 12,990 Taiwan dollars, which is a bit high for a WearOS watch, but the product name is written on the Bluetooth WiFi version, and the content description of the product shows a 4G LTE connection. Which version is the selling price, but previous news pointed out that the price of the Pixel Watch is not low, and you may have to be mentally prepared to start.

▲ The price of Google Pixle Watch seems to be on the high side.